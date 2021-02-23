U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.25
    +20.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,607.00
    +141.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,327.75
    +103.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.20
    +16.10 (+0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +0.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    28.25
    +0.17 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0250 (+1.86%)
     

  • Vix

    23.45
    +1.40 (+6.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4081
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0220
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,652.19
    -6,525.50 (-11.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.35
    -138.98 (-12.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,612.24
    -11.78 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Bitcoin falls as much as 6% as it pulls back from record high

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency bitcoin dropped as much as 6% in Asia trade on Tuesday and was trading around $52,000 as it pulls back from record highs following a long and sharp rally.

Bitcoin hit a low of $50,848 in the session following a wild ride on Monday where it traded in a $10,000 range. It's up nearly 90% from the year's low of $27,734.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain, also dropped more than 5% and last bought $1,707, down almost 17% from last week's record peak.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.)

