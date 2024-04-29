Bitcoin Falls to One-Week Low as the 2024 Crypto Revival Stalls

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and the wider crypto market retreated on Monday, with some speculators on edge ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting this week that may point to higher-for-longer interest rates.

The largest digital asset dropped to a one-week low at one point on Monday before paring some of the decline to trade roughly 2.1% lower at $62,298 as of 7:34 a.m. in New York.

Smaller tokens such as Ether, BNB and XRP also nursed losses.

The Depository Trust Company — which provides settlement and clearing services in the US — on Friday said crypto-linked ETFs won’t get collateral value for line-of-credit facilities, stoking questions about any potential implications for digital-asset markets.

Demand for about a dozen US spot-Bitcoin ETFs also continues to moderate.