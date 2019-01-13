Bitcoin Falls Under $3,600 as Top Cryptocurrencies Report Moderate Losses

Sunday, Jan. 13 — all the top 20 cryptocurrencies are seeing slight to moderate losses in the 24 hours to press time. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has fallen below $3,600 again, according to Coin360 data.

At press time, Bitcoin is down over 2 percent on the day, trading at around $3,568. Looking at its weekly chart, the current price is lower than the intra-week high of $4,109 — registered on Jan. 8 — and is also lower than $3,869, which is the value of one bitcoin last Sunday.

Ripple (XRP) is down nearly 2 percent on the day, trading at around $0.323 at press time. On the weekly chart, the current price is lower than $0.357, the price at which XRP started the week — and notably lower than $0.380, the midweek high reported on Jan. 2.

Ethereum (ETH) has seen its value decrease by over 6 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading at around $118, having started the day around $127. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value is significantly lower than $153, the price at which the coin started the week.

