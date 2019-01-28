U.S. Markets open in 6 hrs 13 mins

Bitcoin-Hating Ex Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Mulls US Presidency, Backs Blockchain

Samantha Chang

Billionaire Howard Schultz ― the bitcoin-bashing former CEO of Starbucks ― is considering running for US president because he’s disgusted with the bitter political gridlock he sees today.

Schultz announced on Twitter that he would run as a “centrist independent” because he’s fed up with the entrenched, ineffective two-party system in the United States.



