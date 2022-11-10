U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,762.25
    +6.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,574.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,864.25
    +33.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.50
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.83
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    -0.14 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0031
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +0.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1407
    +0.0046 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0580
    -0.3520 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,330.61
    -1,934.13 (-10.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.09
    -42.62 (-10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,417.74
    -298.69 (-1.08%)
     

Bitcoin hits lowest price in two years as Binance cancels FTX acquisition

2
Lachlan Keller

Cryptocurrency prices fell across the board in Thursday morning trading in Asia as Binance Global Inc., the world’s biggest crypto exchange, said it was backing out of a deal to acquire struggling rival exchange FTX.com just 24 hours after making the offer, leaving FTX facing collapse if no other buyers emerge.

Binance tweeted on Thursday morning as a “result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com.”

Recommended Stories

  • The fall of FTX “not good for anyone,” CZ says

    The sudden downfall of top cryptocurrency exchange FTX will bring in more regulatory scrutiny and raise the difficulty of obtaining licenses around the world, Binance founder and chief executive Changpeng Zhao said in an internal note, which he shared with the public via Twitter on Wednesday.

  • FTX provided US$4.1 billion bailout to Alameda Research: data

    FTX exchange sent Alameda Research 173 million FTT tokens on Sept. 28, worth US$4.1 billion at the time.

  • Binance officially backs out of FTX acquisition; latest updates and commentary

    The following is a running compilation of views and comments on Binance’s announcement that it will not go ahead with the acquisition of FTX.com.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $17K, First Time in 23 Months, as Binance Said to Waver on FTX Deal

    Bitcoin's price hit $16,936 on Bitstamp exchange on Wednesday morning. It was the first time the largest cryptocurrency had fallen below $17,000 since November 2020. The BTC price was down 14% on the day.

  • Crypto sell-off extends as bitcoin falls below $17,000

    Senior markets reporter Jared Blikre checks out cryptocurrency markets amid volatility highlighted by sliding bitcoin prices and the tumultuous state of Binance's proposed acquisition of FTX.

  • Crypto's FTX CEO looking at all options as Binance deal collapses

    FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried told employees he was exploring all options for his firm after a deal with cryptocurrency exchange Binance collapsed on Wednesday. The proposed deal between Bankman-Fried and rival Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao of Binance had been the latest emergency rescue in the world of cryptocurrencies this year, as investors pulled out from riskier assets in the wake of rising interest rates.

  • Here’s Why Tidefall Capital Remains Optimistic in Fairfax Financial (FRFHF)

    Tidefall Capital, an investment management firm, recently released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. A decrease of -1.2% percentage points was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the third quarter of 2022, still slightly better than the S&P 500 Index’s -4.9%, and the TSX Index which was […]

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Loads Up on COIN Despite FTX Crisis

    ARK says it's buying 420,949 COIN shares, which would equate to $21 million, given current market prices.

  • Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

    As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. Sam Bankman-Fried, who emerged this summer as the savior of crypto firms on the verge of bankruptcy, agreed within 24 hours to sell his empire to his great rival Changpeng Zhao. This empire is made up of the FTX.com exchange, two of whose ambassadors are sports stars Stephen Curry and Tom Brady.

  • The games industry is facing a cold holiday season

    Social media is eating away at my time, so I'm finally cutting back.

  • Crypto Market Rout Deepens as Binance Drops FTX Takeover Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- The week’s rout in cryptocurrencies deepened, with Bitcoin tumbling to the lowest levels in two years, as Binance walked away from its planned takeover of FTX.com.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing Finances, InvestigationsFTX Had a Death SpiralBitcoin, the largest token b

  • Why QuantumScape Plunged Today

    Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Unity Software Inc. (U) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Unity Software Inc. (U) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.14%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Disney stock drops after reporting a miss on revenue

    Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the