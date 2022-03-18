U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.56
    +28.89 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,572.06
    +91.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,811.44
    +196.66 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.18
    +13.16 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.52
    +1.54 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.30
    -13.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.50 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0370 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3178
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1980
    +0.6000 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,700.52
    +888.23 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.16
    +33.29 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Bitcoin Holding Above $40K, Resistance at $46K

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers remain active after maintaining support at $37,000 over the past two weeks. The cryptocurrency is up 7% over the past week and could see further upside toward the $43,000-$46,000 resistance zone.

BTC was trading at around $41,500 at press time and is up 2% over the past 24 hours.

Short-term momentum signals have turned upward, especially after a downside exhaustion signal appeared on March 7. Further, the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising above oversold levels (above 50), suggesting the four-month-long downtrend in price is nearing an end.

Still, there is significant overhead resistance on the charts, which could stall the current price bounce.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Holds Above $40K After Fed Hike, Avalanche’s AVAX Leads Gains Among Crypto Majors

    Demand for bitcoin was supported by the strengthening of stock indices and the weakening of the dollar, analysts said.

  • Crypto: Are NFT sales rebounding?

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith explains the latest in the NFT market.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • The Warren Buffett phrase that defines the market right now: Adam Dell

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old Oracle of Investing, has seen just about every type of market. Buffett has a phrase that captures exactly what the market is experiencing right now, says venture capitalist Adam Dell.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • Nasdaq outperformers: Nvidia, Tesla, DocuSign

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • FedEx misses on earnings, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for FedEx.

  • Koch Industries Continues Operations at Russian Factories

    (Bloomberg) -- Koch Industries will continue to operate its two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, according to a company statement.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceKoch’s Guardian Industries operates

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Global Exodus From Chinese Markets Prompts Xi to Change Tack

    (Bloomberg) -- It took one of the biggest stock-market routs in Chinese history, but President Xi Jinping may finally be heeding the concerns of international investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarA sw

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks All Just Popped

    EV stocks look as if they're going to finish the week strong this Friday, as shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all coasting higher in late-morning trading. As of 10:55 a.m. EDT, Tesla stock is up a respectable 2.2%, Lucid is gaining 3.4%, and Rivian is racing ahead with a 3.8% gain. In a note out last night describing the state of the electric car market in the U.S., EV specialist Electrek pointed out that electric cars in America are still very much Tesla's market to lose.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • Stock Traders Endure a $3.5 Trillion Triple Witching Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are enduring fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarStock transactions spiked at the open as the exp

  • Here's Why StoneCo Stock Is Jumping Higher on Friday

    An analyst upgrade in response to better-than-expected fourth-quarter results is giving the e-commerce stock a lift.

  • U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

    Bilibili was trading up 21%, JD.com up 9%, Alibaba gaining 10% and Baidu up 6.3%. The iShares MSCI China exchange-traded fund was up 5%. He said talks between Chinese and U.S. regulators on Chinese companies listed in the United States have made positive progress and regulators are working on specific cooperation plans.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • After Rivian's Plunge, Is Now the Time to Buy?

    The Nasdaq Composite Index has fallen nearly 19.6% this year as of this writing. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has fallen 65% so far in 2022. To begin with, it is important to understand that Rivian stock isn't the surest way to riches, as some early investors believed.