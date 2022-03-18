Bitcoin Holding Above $40K, Resistance at $46K

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers remain active after maintaining support at $37,000 over the past two weeks. The cryptocurrency is up 7% over the past week and could see further upside toward the $43,000-$46,000 resistance zone.

BTC was trading at around $41,500 at press time and is up 2% over the past 24 hours.

Short-term momentum signals have turned upward, especially after a downside exhaustion signal appeared on March 7. Further, the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising above oversold levels (above 50), suggesting the four-month-long downtrend in price is nearing an end.

Still, there is significant overhead resistance on the charts, which could stall the current price bounce.