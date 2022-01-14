U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,658.59
    -0.44 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,869.56
    -244.06 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,882.43
    +75.62 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,156.11
    -3.32 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    +2.05 (+2.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3680
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1530
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,053.96
    +490.69 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.95
    +7.22 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.95
    -20.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Bitcoin Holding Support Above $42K; Resistance at $45K-$47K

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are attempting to reverse a two month-long downtrend. The cryptocurrency declined by roughly 30% from an all-time high near $69,000 in November, and now technical indicators suggest the sell-off is starting to stabilize.

BTC was trading around $43,000 at the time of writing, and is up about 3% over the past week.

Support is seen around the $40,000 price level, which could limit pullbacks over the short term. Still, upside could be limited toward the $45,000-$47,000 resistance zone over the weekend.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart is rising from oversold levels, similar to what occurred in late-September, which preceded a price rally. This time, however, upside momentum is starting to wane on weekly and monthly charts, which lowers the chance of signifiant buying.




Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Exchange Bitfinex Tells Ontario Customers to Close Accounts

    Bitfinex customers in the Canadian province should withdraw all their funds on or before March 1, the exchange said.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin remains in an area of indecision as it heads into the typically low volume weekend. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $43.200 having experienced a slight bounce from the $40,000 region this week.

  • Global crypto funds post sharp gains in 2021 -BarclayHedge

    The BarclayHedge cryptocurrency traders index was up 138.1% for 2021, according to data the firm posted on Friday, showing results for about 39 funds, or less than 50% of the digital asset management firms it tracks. For the month of December, however, crypto funds showed losses of around 11%, as bitcoin and ether slumped as well. "Crypto was the only sub-sector that didn't make money in December, as many of the industry's headline assets suffered whiplash from a sharp price downturn," said Ben Crawford, head of research at BarclayHedge.

  • After Bitcoin’s Weak Start to the Year, Analysts Now Predict Price Increase

    After a rocky start to the year for bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has risen this week.

  • The growth of crypto scams ‘is really concerning,’ analyst says

    Chainalysis Inc. Director of Research Kim Grauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the prevalence of crypto scams and what to expect in the NFT market

  • NHTSA evaluating potential safety concerns related to heating issue of Tesla cars

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday that it is discussing heating issues of some Tesla vehicles with the automaker and evaluating "potential safety concerns." A number of Tesla owners have complained that heat pumps are failing in extreme cold temperatures, according to Drive Tesla Canada. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it "is aware of the issue and is continuing to gather information, discuss the issue with Tesla and evaluate potential safety concerns."

  • Kazakhstan bitcoin miner: US will make up 60% of the world’s computing power in 2 years

    The vulnerability of Kazakhstan’s bitcoin mining industry was put on full display last week, when the country's internet shut down in the midst of anti-government protests, sparked by rising energy prices.

  • Tesla Cybertruck delayed to 2023, Elon Musk begins accepting dogecoin for some merchandise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla's Cybertruck delay until 2023 and how dogecoin is surging after Elon Musk begins accepting the crypto for some merchandise.

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Why Shares of Sea Limited Tanked 8% Today

    Shares of southeast Asia e-commerce and video game giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 8% today as of 1:30 p.m. ET. It deepens the sell-off the stock has suffered since October when Sea reached its all-time high. Sea has been using its highly profitable video game segment (publisher Garena, responsible for the international hit Free Fire) to invest in its e-commerce app Shopee.

  • If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position

    Analyzing and updating your portfolio periodically is one way to ensure that it stays in sync with your investment objectives. Even after a 53% fall in one year, Plug Power stock is up 1,600% over a three-year timeframe.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks in 2022 with yields as high as 10.1% ⁠— for risk-averse investors in search of passive income, these might be perfect

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The market has pretty low expectations for these stocks right now, and investors can benefit from that pessimism.

  • Ford stock falls after analysts downgrade the automaker’s shares

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the top concerns and challenges for American automaker Ford moving forward.

  • 3 Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, but it's a slow shift. Here are three ways to play the space and collect fat dividends along the way.

  • Hedge Funds Are Avoiding Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Why CureVac Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of vaccine maker CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) were sinking 10.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. ET on Friday. The decline came after investment company dievini and the German government announced the signing of a revised shareholder agreement on Thursday related to their shares in CureVac.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells Fargo reported its fourth-quarter earnings before the open on Friday, and unlike with JPMorgan Chase, investors seem thrilled with the results.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest has been under significant pressure lately, as you can see in the chart above. Since peaking in early 2021, not only has there been a notable rotation out of high-growth technology stocks, but Pinterest's user base has actually declined a bit in recent quarters. First, Pinterest's user decline is likely a temporary headwind caused by the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions rather than any problem with the business itself.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now As It Hits A 52-Week Low?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.