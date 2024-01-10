Bitcoin Holds Gain of About 1% After SEC Approves Spot ETFs
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin held a gain of about 1% in the immediate aftermath of a Wednesday decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to approve ETFs investing directly in the token.
