Bitcoin Holds Gain of About 1% After SEC Approves Spot ETFs

Sunil Jagtiani

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin held a gain of about 1% in the immediate aftermath of a Wednesday decision by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to approve ETFs investing directly in the token.

Read more: SEC Approves Bitcoin-Spot ETFs in Milestone for Digital Assets

