Bitcoin Hovers Over $3,650 as Top Cryptocurrencies Mostly in the Red

Saturday, Jan. 12 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting moderate to slight losses, while some are reporting up to double-digit gains. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price is still hovering over $3,650, according to Coin360 data.

At press time, Bitcoin is down under 1 percent on the day, trading at around $3,665. Looking at its weekly chart, the current price is lower than $3,878, the price of BTC one week ago, and $4,108, the mid-week high reported on Tuesday.

Ripple (XRP) is down over 1 percent on the day, trading at around $0.333 at press time. On the weekly chart, the current price is lower than $0.359, the price at which XRP started the week — but also lower than $0.381, the midweek high reported on Jan. 10.

Ethereum (ETH) has seen its value decrease by over 1 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading at around $126, having started the day around $127. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value is significantly lower than $157, the price at which the coin started the week.

