Bitcoin Investment Outflows Continue for Fifth Consecutive Week

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read
In this article:
BeInCrypto –

CoinShares released data this past Monday which shows a consistent outflow of Bitcoin investment products and funds. 

According to data from CoinShares, a trusted digital asset manager, investment products and funds related to bitcoin logged outflows for five consecutive weeks. The data comes as industry-changing regulations sit on the desks of regulators in the U.S.

The potential upheaval of industry operations has investors and others functioning within the space skeptical of what is to come. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

