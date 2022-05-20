U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Bitcoin IRA Named Winner of Best New Mobile App

·3 min read

The Award Comes on the Heels of the Company's One-Year Anniversary Since the App's Launch

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first and most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform, today received the Best New Mobile App platinum award for the business and finance category by Best Mobile App Awards.

(PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA)
(PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA)

Bitcoin IRA's mobile app wins Best New Mobile App Platinum award just before the app's one-year anniversary.

The Best Mobile App Awards recognizes the latest apps and developers behind the product. Winners are selected via a committee of highly experienced app designers, expert developers and publishers who are dedicated to uncovering the next big player in mobile applications.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Best Mobile App Awards," said Bitcoin IRA Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, Chris Kline. "Next month, we'll be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of our mobile app. As the crypto market continues to grow, we will strive to give our clients the best tools to engage in this exciting and emerging asset class."

Available on both Apple and Android devices, Bitcoin IRA's mobile app is the first cryptocurrency retirement app of its kind, allowing users to easily buy, sell and swap cryptocurrencies inside their self-directed retirement accounts. Earlier this year, the company announced that they had increased their offering to more than 60 types of cryptocurrencies, including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT). The platform provides a wide array of services, such as IRA Earn, which gives users up to 6%1 monthly interest on their crypto assets and provides world-class security2 with up to $7003 million in custody insurance.

For more information, visit www.bitcoinIRA.com or speak with our team of specialists at 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first and most trusted digital asset IRA technology platform that allows users to purchase cryptocurrencies for their self-directed retirement accounts.

They provide a secure self-trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts. Users can set up a qualified digital asset IRA, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US-based exchange, and store funds in industry-leading multi-signature digital wallets. Users can also earn up to 6%1 interest on their cash and crypto assets with IRA Earn.

Bitcoin IRA has processed billions of U.S. dollars in transactions and has over 150,000 users with more than 3,500 5-star user reviews. The platform has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

1Interest rates may vary. See details at bitcoin.com/earn

2Security may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

3Insurance may vary based on asset chosen and custody solution available.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jordan Bieber, bitcoinira@5wpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-ira-named-winner-of-best-new-mobile-app-301551782.html

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA

