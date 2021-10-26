U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Officially Launches on DigiFinex Exchange

·3 min read

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency, has officially listed on the DigiFinex exchange. Bitcoin Latinum congratulates DigiFinex on a successful launch, and everyone who has supported the project.

Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum's lead developer, has announced plans for Bitcoin Latinum to officially list on seven top-tier public exchanges, under the ticker LTNM. In addition to DigiFinex, the exchanges are: HitBTC (the fifth largest exchange by volume at $4 billion), FMFW (formerly Bitcoin.com and operating with $3.3 billion in daily trading volume), Changelly ($2.71 billion in daily volume), Changelly Pro, Bitmart ($1.6 billion in daily volume), and XT.com by the end of 2021.

Headquartered in Singapore, DigiFinex boasts over 4 million users across the globe, and can be accessed by users in 150 countries. With daily trading volume around $1 billion, DigiFinex is one of the top rated global cryptocurrency exchanges that offers spot, leverage, perpetual trading, and fiat to crypto trading. In addition, DigiFinex offers unparalleled 24/7 customer service for its user base. For more information about DigiFinex, please visit https://www.digifinex.com/

Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology, capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum was developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, and is poised to revolutionize digital transactions.

Unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model, so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. The listing on DigiFinex highlights Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Bitcoin Latinum was developed with a highly scalable network that will initially support up to 10,000 transactions per second and millions of transactions per day to facilitate retail transactions. With its Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus method, Bitcoin Latinum ensures the network facilitates more transactions per minute at lower transaction fees. Utilizing an efficient consensus mechanism, Bitcoin Latinum provides a much better on-chain payment network compared to Bitcoin, with an average transaction confirmation in 3-5 seconds.

LTNM is one of the greenest cryptocurrencies in existence, and recently joined the Crypto Climate Accord. Utilizing its advanced Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, LTNM holders will earn rewards for holding their coins as collateral to stake on the Bitcoin Latinum network. This leads to less electricity consumption. LTNM reduces the energy consumption to only 0.00015 kWh per transaction.

For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Media contact

Brand: Bitcoin Latinum
Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications
E-mail: Kai.Okada@bitcoinlatinum.com
Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/
Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA
Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669715/Bitcoin-Latinum-LTNM-Officially-Launches-on-DigiFinex-Exchange

