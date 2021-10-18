U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Set to List on BitMart Exchange

·3 min read

Demand for Bitcoin Latinum showcases a strong appetite for new digital currencies worldwide.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues its aggressive expansion strategy and will be listed on BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, at the end of December 2021. LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs, and demonstrates the growing appetite for additional digital currencies such as Bitcoin Latinum to begin trading worldwide.

"The strong demand for new digital currencies such as Bitcoin Latinum is clear. BitMart is the perfect digital exchange partner as it is our fourth exchange to date. This is a milestone event in the history of Bitcoin Latinum and the beginning of an exciting journey and we continue to reach wider audiences and showcase our coins' unique digital assets around the world," said Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation.

Bitcoin Latinum is a fully insured asset-backed cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As a revolutionary new Bitcoin blockchain-based token, LTNM focuses on disrupting high-growth industries like Media, Gaming, Telecommunications, and Cloud Computing.

Improving on Bitcoin's energy-usage concerns, LTNM utilizes a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm to achieve consensus, which not only increases the TPS rate of the network but also significantly minimizes the fee. Besides, unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. Furthermore, users and businesses can unlock new revenue streams while lowering their transactional costs. The listing on BitMart highlights the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

BitMart is pleased to add LTNM to our portfolio. As the ecosystem moves towards energy efficiency, next-generation assets like Bitcoin Latinum with its increased speed and low transaction fees are bound to grow exponentially within the industry as a method of digital transaction. BitMart believes in Bitcoin Latinum's ability to deliver a simple, secure, and sustainable experience to the BitMart community.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, fully insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

About BitMart Exchange

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million registered users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 650+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Media Contact:

Company: Bitcoin Latinum
Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications
E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com
Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/
Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA
Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668554/Bitcoin-Latinum-LTNM-Set-to-List-on-BitMart-Exchange

