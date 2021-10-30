U.S. markets closed

Bitcoin Latinum & OSO ATMs Enters into a 3 Year Partnership to Install LTNM ATMs in US

Bitcoin Latinum
·3 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum, the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with OSO ATMs, one of the biggest ATM providers, to help install 100,000 Bitcoin Latinum ATMs across all fifty states in the United States.

Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As part of its plan towards crypto-adoption, Bitcoin Latinum has partnered up with various trading platforms to list its native LTNM token for trading.

Partnering with a full-service ATM company, OSO ATMs, sets a new journey for Bitcoin Latinum to further span its vision of making crypto easily accessible for everyone. Besides, it’ll help the cryptocurrency to further span its customer reach. As part of the partnership, OSO ATM will help Bitcoin Latinum install 100,000 ATMs across all 50 US states, where users can easily buy LTNM tokens by using their fiat currencies.

Commenting on the partnership, Donald Basile, the founder of Bitcoin Latinum, said in an interview, “OSO is aiming to install 25,000 ATMs by the end of January 2022. This partnership will allow the users of different states of the U.S to buy or cash out Bitcoin Latinum and Bitcoin, which will further help in the mass adoption of Bitcoin Latinum.”

OSO ATM is an ARIZONA-based ATM company providing different ATM services including ATM processing, customized ATM branding, ATM Equipment sales, etc., to customers in all 50 states of the United States. Additionally, the ATM provider offers Bitcoin Kiosk machines. However, with this exclusive partnership of 5 years, OSO ATMs will help install 60,000 LTNM ATMs throughout these 5 years. The company has aimed to install a minimum of 8,000 ATMs by the end of 2022 across different states in the US.

Arikat, Chief Operating Officer at OSO ATM-Nationwide ATM Company, shared his views on the partnership and said, “The operation of crypto ATMs is picking up pace in other parts of the world as well. In El Salvador for instance, Bitcoin ATMs allow people to transact in the crypto token or convert it to fiat. Bitcoin Latinum aims to bring the ease of using cryptocurrencies in the United States, and we are extremely proud to be a part of their journey to take cryptocurrencies to the mainstream audience. “

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

About OSO ATMs

OSO ATM is a nationwide ATM company providing ATM service to customers in all 50 states. OSO is dedicated to serving our customers, distributors, ATM affiliates with the most competitive pricing and service to help maximize profits. The company has over a 99.5% retention rate and offer 24-hour tech support and online tools to help manage businesses more efficiently

For more information, please visit https://osoatm.com/

Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum


