Bitcoin Latinum and Quavo to Launch Cyber Yachts NFT's into the Metaverse

Bitcoin Latinum
·3 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency poised to revolutionize digital transactions is announcing its acquisition of cyberyachts.com in partnership with three time Grammy-nominated recording artist Quavo of Migos. Cyber Yachts will consist of NFT collections totaling 888 extraordinary yachts, and will be exclusively offered on the UnicoNFT marketplace for sale in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Latinum. Included in the collections are the Quavo branded Cyber Yachts.

The purchase of cyber yacht NFT's will come with experiential bonuses, such as access to Miami yacht parties and more. Bitcoin Latinum formed a partnership with A-list musical artist Quavo, of Migos, to co-brand the Cyber Yachts NFT collections.

For more information about Cyber Yachts, please visit cyberyachts.com

Unico, in partnership with Bitcoin Latinum, launched an NFT marketplace called UnicoNFT that features thousands of digital artworks that can be bought and sold exclusively with Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), and will include the new collections of Quavo-branded Cyber Yachts. This is the world's first platform that enables the option of buying, selling and trading NFTs using cryptocurrencies other than Ethereum type currencies. The total market for NFT's reached $40 billion in 2021, up from $100 million in 2020. The market for NFT's is rapidly approaching that of the global fine art market, valued at $50 billion. Asset manager Grayscale says the metaverse is a trillion-dollar market opportunity.

For more information about UnicoNFT, please visit https://www.uniconft.com/

The increasing popularity of NFT's and metaverse assets has exploded in the past 6 months. Sales of virtual land have boomed in Nov 2021, bringing in $105.87 million for just four metaverse projects which include digital land, luxury yachts and other assets. A plot of virtual real estate just sold for $4.3 million and a metaverse mega yacht sold for $650,000.

Bitcoin Latinum currently trades publicly on HitBTC ($6.2 billion in daily volume), FMFW.com ($4.5 billion daily volume), Changelly ($2.71 billion in daily volume), Changelly Pro, LBank ($1.1 billion in daily volume), DigiFinex, Hotbit, AAX, and XT.com exchanges under the ticker LTNM. Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum's lead developer, has announced LTNM will also list on Bitmart ($1.6 billion in daily volume), and 10 additional global exchanges by the end of 2022. Bitcoin Latinum can be researched on Binance, CoinBase, Coin Market Cap, and Coin Gecko.

Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology, capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum was developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, and is poised to revolutionize digital transactions.

Unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model, so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. This highlights Bitcoin Latinum Foundation's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any Bitcoin Latinum offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Brand: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: Kai.Okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum Foundation


