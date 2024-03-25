Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,218.19
    -15.99 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,313.64
    -162.26 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,384.47
    -44.35 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.16
    +2.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.89
    +1.26 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    2,172.10
    +12.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2530
    +0.0350 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2639
    +0.0039 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4160
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,818.09
    +4,600.09 (+6.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,917.57
    -13.35 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,414.12
    -474.31 (-1.16%)
     

Bitcoin leads NFT market with slight sales uptick to open the week

CryptoSlam
·1 min read

Bitcoin led Monday as the top-ranking blockchain in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market over the last 24 hours, with sales reaching US$10.37 million, marking a 4.02% increase.

Bitcoin reclaimed the top position to open the week after conceding the position to Ethereum for the last three business days last week.

Bitcoin’s all-time sales volume now stands at US$2.95 billion and is on pace to become the fourth network to hit US$3 billion this week.

Ethereum, the day’s second-ranking blockchain and the market’s all-time leader, experienced a more dramatic sales increase of 32.96% to US$10.32 million.

Monday’s top two chains are the only networks to have at least US$10 billion in sales.

Solana, ranking third, also saw a notable increase in sales by 26.65%, reaching US$7.53 million.

Mythos Chain was came in fourth with US$1.02

Close behind, Polygon, in the fifth position, experienced a significant boost in sales activity with a 63.06% increase, reaching over US$1.01 million. It is the last chain to achieve at least US$1 million in sales.

Advertisement