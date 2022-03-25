Bitcoin legal tender status meets stop sign in Malaysia
Malaysia’s deputy finance minister Shahar Abdullah turned down a proposal to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender on Thursday, calling cryptocurrency unfit for payments.
See related article: Malaysia ministry: adopt crypto as legal tender to engage the young
Fast facts
Abdullah voiced concerns around cryptocurrencies’ price volatility and cyber security risks.
Zahidi Zainul Abidin, the deputy minister for communications and multimedia, proposed on Monday that Malaysia recognize cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as legal tender to increase adoption among its youth.
Malaysia is currently studying a central bank digital currency (CBDC) project with the Bank for International Settlements, Singapore, Australia and South Africa to improve cross-border transactions.
See related article: Retail malls, move over. Crypto mining is in for Malaysia’s Hatten Land