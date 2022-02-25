U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,366.59
    +77.89 (+1.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,858.46
    +634.63 (+1.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,637.97
    +164.38 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.26
    +20.26 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -1.75 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.40
    -38.90 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.73 (-2.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1260
    +0.0056 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3409
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6000
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,318.49
    +3,243.86 (+8.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.79
    +24.67 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Bitcoin less green since China ban, research suggests

·3 min read
Coal plant
Coal plant

Bitcoin has become less green since China cracked down on mining the cryptocurrency, new research suggests.

Mining refers to the process of creating new bitcoins using banks of powerful computers.

The share of renewable energy powering mining fell from 41.6% in 2020 to 25.1% last August as miners stopped using Chinese hydro and moved to the US, where gas supplies much of their power.

Researchers estimate Bitcoin now causes carbon emissions comparable to Greece.

"We see the network becoming less green than ever before," Alex de Vries, one of the authors of the peer-reviewed study published in the journal Joule, told the BBC.

Industry groups had been more optimistic about the use of renewables.

Previously, the Bitcoin Mining Council estimated that the "global mining industry's sustainable electricity mix had grown to approximately 58.5%".

Power-hungry

Bitcoin miners will generally attempt to move to places with plentiful cheap electricity in order to maximise their profits.

The specialised computers that verify crypto transactions consume large amounts of electricity.

In the past, bitcoin miners in China would move in the wet season from provinces with inexpensive electricity generated by fossil fuels, to those with an abundance of hydropower.

But after bans in key provinces, mining was more or less eliminated in China by June 2021.

Forced out of China, mining moved to countries such as the US and Kazakhstan.

Researchers say this could be why Bitcoin has become less environmentally-friendly.

Carbon flight

The move to the US increased the proportion of fossil fuels used, particularly natural gas.

"The US grid only has a small part of its entire system sourced from renewable energy sources," Mr De Vries said. He added that many of the states popular with crypto-miners, such as Texas, Kentucky and Georgia, performed worse than the national average in terms of the amount of power generated from renewables.

Kentucky, for example, "grants tax breaks to attract Bitcoin miners and thus saves coal companies", the researchers noted.

And Kazakhstan, the researchers say, has coal-fired power stations burning "hard coal", which are more polluting than their Chinese counterparts.

The net result of these shifts, the research estimated, was that the carbon intensity of Bitcoin increased by about 17%.

Wind turbines
Wind turbines

Bitcoin, the research suggests, produces more than 65.4 megatonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

By comparison, Greece produced 56.6 megatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions in 2019.

"The carbon footprint per single bitcoin transaction is going to be something like 669 kilograms of carbon dioxide," said Mr De Vries.

He said it was comparable to the per-passenger carbon footprint of a flight from Amsterdam to New York.

An economy-class return flight from London to New York emits an estimated 670kg of CO2 per passenger, according to the calculator from the UN's civil aviation body, the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Going green

Mr De Vries and his co-authors say their research highlights the need for the crypto industry to accelerate efforts to decarbonise.

The Crypto Climate Accord is one such initiative.

Its members pledge to achieve net-zero emissions from electricity consumption related to their crypto operations by 2030.

But the report suggests that is a long way off.

"A rapid solution to Bitcoin's carbon footprint is not within sight," the authors conclude.

Mr De Vries says it shows the need for international co-operation.

"China decided to ban cryptocurrency mining, but we see that that actually had an adverse effect", he said.

Recommended Stories

  • ElectraMeccanica — which is building Valley factory — gets initial fleet order from restaurant chain

    ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. — the Canadian maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles whose assembly facility is currently under construction in Mesa — has announced an initial fleet purchase from a restaurant chain.

  • Emirates warns Airbus over A350 deliveries amid paint row -report

    "We made it absolutely clear in Toulouse now that, if we have the same problem on one of our aircraft, we won’t take them over," Tim Clark told industry publication AirlineRatings. Airbus declined to comment on Clark's remarks. It is locked in a dispute with Qatar Airways over the contractual and safety implications of paint and lightning protection damage on A350 passenger jets.

  • Australia's Lynas posts record profit on rare earths demand

    Demand for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), one of the most important minerals that Lynas mines, has soared in recent years as countries and companies try to tackle climate change. The mineral is used by automakers to make magnets for electric vehicles. Rare earths are also used in a wide range of everyday goods such as iPhones and laptops.

  • Venezuela’s Diminished Oil Industry Mounts an Unlikely Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, international oil markets dismissed Venezuela as a catastrophe too beaten down and too mismanaged ever to regain relevance. Turns out, the death notice was quite premature.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Clu

  • Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp has accepted labour union pay demands, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda told reporters late Thursday, wrapping up annual wage negotiations with unusual speed amid calls by the government for firms to lift wages. "We have made an offer that fully met the union's demands," Toyoda said after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Neither Toyota or its union have disclosed the size of the pay rise that has been agreed.

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Foot Locker shares slump as Nike business dents 2022 forecasts

    The move comes as sportswear giant Nike, Foot Locker's biggest supplier, is ramping up its focus on its direct-to-consumer business. Foot Locker, whose top suppliers also include Adidas and Puma, sourced about 75% of all its merchandise from Nike in 2020, according to its 2020 regulatory filing. Nike, which has been battling supply chain issues and production facility closures over the last year, has been increasingly moving toward its direct-to-consumer business, with the channel delivering record Black Friday sales in North America last year.

  • U.S. sues to block UnitedHealth's $8 billion deal for Change Healthcare

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued to stop UnitedHealth Group's $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs. UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying it would help streamline administrative and payment processes. UnitedHealth and Change Healthcare offer competing software for processing healthcare claims and together serve 38 of the top-40 health insurers in the country, the Justice Department said in the complaint.

  • Texas Spurs Copycats as States Punish Banks That Snub Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- State legislatures across the U.S. are drafting bills to prohibit business with finance firms that restrict ties to the oil and gas industry, following in the footsteps of Texas. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Losses, Oil Surges on Russia Assault: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Me

  • Punishing Putin Through Swift Is Thorny

    Financial sanctions hitting Russian banks are hard to coordinate and threaten wider economic blowback.

  • Amid Russian military attacks, 2 St. Louis companies halt some operations in Ukraine

    Two of St. Louis' largest publicly traded companies said they've altered their operations in Ukraine as a result of Russian military attacks in the Eastern European country.

  • US doesn't have 'many good options' to fight rising gas prices: analyst

    The Biden administration is not expected to target Russia's oil and gas flows due to concerns about inflation and the harm it could do to its European allies and U.S. consumers, who are already grappling with the highest inflation in 40 years.

  • Oil Prices Are Another Headache for Biden—Who Can’t Do Much About It

    President Biden has few effective tools to rein in energy prices at a time when his administration is wrestling with inflation in the broad economy.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine may pressure light-vehicle sales growth - data

    The supply and prices of vehicles across the globe will be under added pressure based on the severity and duration of the conflict in Ukraine, said Jeff Schuster, president of Americas operations and global vehicle forecasts, at LMC Automotive. Russia's attack on Ukraine caused oil prices to surge to more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Thursday, with Brent touching $105.

  • Anglo American more than triples annual payout with $6.2bn in dividends

    Global mining company Anglo American posted record full year earnings of $20.6bn (£15.3bn) and more than tripled its annual payout to shareholders, as soaring commodity prices boosted profits.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: $125 oil is a clear risk, says Goldman Sachs

    The situation remains precarious in the oil markets amid the Russia invasion of Ukraine, says Goldman Sachs' Jeffrey Currie.

  • Annuities Could Become a Default in Retirement Plans. Here’s How.

    Legislation with bipartisan support would allow employers to make annuities the default option in 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • IAG CEO Gallego: not seeing same degree of A350 issue as Qatar

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways-owner IAG is not experiencing the same degree of issues as Qatar Airways with surface degradation of paint on the Airbus A350 jets it operates, Chief Executive Luis Gallego said on Friday. "We don't have the same type of issues that Qatar has, and we are operating A350s, and we have not had problems," Gallego told reporters. Qatar and Airbus have been at loggerheads for months over surface flaws on A350s, some of which have been grounded by Qatar over safety concerns as its airline sues Airbus for $600 million.

  • Bank of America maintains record streak with patents granted in 2021

    Bank of America Corp. continues to break records in innovation — logging a more than 15% year-over-year increase in patents granted.

  • Flow of Russian gas through Ukraine soars despite invasion

    The amount of gas flowing to Europe from Russia through Ukraine has jumped by more than a third as the continent scrambles to secure energy from Putin amid soaring prices.