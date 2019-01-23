U.S. Markets closed

Bitcoin Would be Lone Survivor in Nuclear War ‘Hunger Games’: Charlie Shrem

Samantha Chang
bitcoin charlie shrem nuclear war

By CCN.com: Bitcoiners, rejoice! Only bitcoin (and maybe roaches) would survive a nuclear holocaust. In contrast, banks and fiat money would literally go down in flames. That's what crypto pioneer Charlie Shrem wants you to know as you ponder a hypothetical dystopian future.

"If the unthinkable happens, Bitcoin would be a highly durable currency during nuclear war, as compared to fiat currency, which would fail for multiple reasons," Shrem gushed in a Jan. 22 Hacker Noon post.

Since fiat money exists in the physical word and is not a digital entity like Bitcoin, it would be susceptible to being incinerated in the nuclear fireballs. Banks could instantly lose their cash reserves needed to operate.

'Banks Would Be Vaporized'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUCJQLpy8ms

Read the full story on CCN.com

.