Bitcoin Would be Lone Survivor in Nuclear War ‘Hunger Games’: Charlie Shrem

By CCN.com: Bitcoiners, rejoice! Only bitcoin (and maybe roaches) would survive a nuclear holocaust. In contrast, banks and fiat money would literally go down in flames. That's what crypto pioneer Charlie Shrem wants you to know as you ponder a hypothetical dystopian future.
"If the unthinkable happens, Bitcoin would be a highly durable currency during nuclear war, as compared to fiat currency, which would fail for multiple reasons," Shrem gushed in a Jan. 22 Hacker Noon post.
Since fiat money exists in the physical word and is not a digital entity like Bitcoin, it would be susceptible to being incinerated in the nuclear fireballs. Banks could instantly lose their cash reserves needed to operate.
'Banks Would Be Vaporized'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pUCJQLpy8ms
