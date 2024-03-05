Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,125.00
    -13.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,934.00
    -88.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,177.00
    -85.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,065.40
    -10.40 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    -0.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    2,125.50
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.49
    +0.38 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2678
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4850
    +0.0570 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,411.91
    +3,863.59 (+6.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,640.33
    -42.17 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,097.63
    +186.83 (+0.47%)
     

Bitcoin’s Market Value Touches Record as Token’s Price Nears All-Time High

Sidhartha Shukla
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s price is in sight of an all-time high and the crypto faithful are on tenterhooks for a never-before-seen level. But in market value terms the token already touched a record.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The market capitalization of Bitcoin reached $1.35 trillion, scaling the peak of $1.28 trillion from November 2021, CoinGecko data show. That was the month the token jumped to $68,991.85 at the apogee of its pandemic-era bull run.

Bitcoin’s supply has grown since then, taking its capitalization to new ground amid the oldest cryptocurrency’s latest rally. The largest digital asset dipped 1% to $66,928 as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Singapore having earlier hit $68,804.

Historically, a record market value “has been the more reliable price signal that a new phase of the current market is starting,” said David Lawant, head of research at crypto prime broker FalconX.

Demand from new US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, as well as a looming reduction in the token’s supply growth, have fueled recent gains. The ETFs from the likes of BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments have attracted more than $7 billion of net inflows since debuting on Jan. 11.

Speculative fervor has also returned more broadly in crypto, from heavily leveraged bets in derivatives markets to double-digit intraday advances in meme coins. That suggests the digital-asset market is potentially vulnerable to a reversal if the ETF flows start to moderate and optimism cools.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement