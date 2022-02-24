Bitcoin miners unwelcome in Hangzhou despite targeted energy hike
A new electricity rate hike for crypto miners in China’s southeastern province Zhejiang is a penalty, not a green light, province capital Hangzhou authorities said, the China Times reported on Wednesday.
Fast facts
Zhejiang Province announced this month that it would increase the electricity price by 0.5 yuan (US$0.079) per kilowatt for crypto miners, arousing confusion on whether authorities reconsidered the mining ban.
China banned crypto mining last September, sparking a mass exodus of the former world-leading crypto mining industry from the country.
However, small-scale private operations still exist, a state-backed paper reported last December.
Zhejiang joins at least three more provinces in announcing similar penalties to increase electricity prices.
