U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,878.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,636.75
    +20.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.60
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0364
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6770
    -0.2240 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,279.13
    +134.72 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.31
    +3.02 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,012.56
    -150.27 (-0.53%)
     

Bitcoin Mining Experts Discuss the Relevance of Proof of Work Mining at the AIM Summit in Dubai

JKL Group
·3 min read
JKL Group
JKL Group

JKL Group CEO Lin Cheung joins the energy debate “Proof of Work vs Proof of Stake”

The great energy debate. Proof of stake vs proof of work - mining post merge | AIM Summit Dubai 2022

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JKL Group (www.jkl.group) CEO Lin Cheung joined the industry experts in an energy debate “Proof of Work vs Proof of Stake” during the AIM Summit – leading alternative investment management summit hosted in Dubai on Nov 22, 2022.

Ever since the Ethereum Mainnet switched to Proof of Stake (PoS) mining algorithm on September 15th, the crypto community has been engaged in a lively debate on the relevance of Bitcoin native Proof of Work (PoW) algorithm. Leaders of the Bitcoin mining industry – including HIVE Blockchain, JKL Group, SATO Technologies and Lake Parime – were brought together to present insights into the current state of Proof of Work mining.

Panelists noted that the U.S. regulators have a longstanding history of scrutinizing PoS blockchains. On the 19th of September, the SEC Chairman Gary Gensler hinted that, since almost half (46%) of Ethereum nodes are hosted in the U.S., all Ethereum transaction fall under the U.S. government jurisdiction. Moreover, the SEC is known for classifying PoS cryptocurrencies as being unable to pass the Howey Test and, therefore, qualifying as securities. Panelists agreed that with the rise of regulations in the digital assets space, PoW based blockchains will become more relevant.

Another point discussed by the panel was Bitcoin mining’s role as load balancer to the power grid. Power stations are designed to function on a particular frequency with a low margin of tolerance. If electricity load outweighs demand for electricity, frequency will rise which may force power plants to disconnect from the grid. Conversely, frequency will decrease during peaks of electricity consumption that the grid cannot satisfy, which can disrupt the grid’s performance.

“Energy production and consumption are not stable. The storage of energy is expensive, inefficient at scale and leads to energy waste,” commented Lin Cheung. The process of Proof of Work mining has 3 features that makes it an efficient grid load balancer. First, PoW provides a stable and continuous demand for energy. Second, PoW mining operation can be switched on and off at any time. Third, PoW mining process is location agnostic.

About JKL Group

JKL Group was founded in 2017 by a team of seasoned professionals with backgrounds in traditional finance and expertise in global financial markets, asset management and quantitative investment strategies. The group's competitive edge is its end-to-end digital asset expertise, covering quantitative trading, lending, OTC services and Bitcoin mining.

Visit JKL Group’s website www.jkl.group to find out more about their digital asset services and Bitcoin mining facilities.

About AIM Summit

Launched in 2015, AIM Summit is The Leading Alternative Investment Management Summit gathering and connecting investors and managers in the world of alternatives (Hedge Funds, Private Equity, Venture Capital, Private Debt, Digital Assets, FinTech) with global industry leaders.

Contact: Investor Relations Team
Email: ir@jkl.capital

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f395f09-0e60-4bc7-9f96-b1f3be5af12f


Recommended Stories

  • Oil: Another production cut next week is ‘in the cards,’ analyst says

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about speculated OPEC+ output cuts ahead of its December meeting, as well as discussing Chevron's decision to resume oil output in Venezuela and U.S. gas prices.

  • Mark Cuban: Here's why we couldn't close the Shark Tank-infused Woobles deal

    A Triangle startup saw its Amazon sales take off after appearing on "Shark Tank." But mega startup investor Mark Cuban says a deal failed to come to fruition.

  • The return-to-office war may finally be reaching a compromise, but companies will be the biggest losers

    Employers and employees are inching closer to a hybrid work schedule that they're both happy with.

  • Elon Musk alleges Apple is threatening to pull Twitter from App Store

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley explains how in a series of tweets, Elon Musk claimed that Apple has essentially stopped advertising on Twitter since he took over the company.

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • 11 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 3D printing stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the global 3D printing industry and explore similar stocks, you can go directly to 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Invest In. The 3D printing industry is one of the most exciting […]

  • BlockFi Sold $239 Million of Crypto, Warned of Job Cuts Before Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc. sold about $239 million of its own cryptocurrency and warned almost 250 workers that they would lose their jobs in the run-up to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, court papers show. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionBlockFi sold the holdings to cover expected bankruptcy expenses and isn’t planning

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Startup CEO Fired for LSD Use Claims Discrimination in Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- The former chief executive of a high-flying technology startup who was fired for using LSD sued the company and some of its venture backers, claiming the real reason for his termination was his East Asian background.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionJustin Zhu, who was fired from Iterable Inc. last year after d

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.

  • You Maxed Out Your Roth IRA: Now What?

    If you’ve already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Oil: Why Goldman Sachs is still bullish despite headwinds

    The bank's strategists say the supply situation for oil will "inevitably" require "much higher prices."

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • 4 Railroad Stocks to Capitalize on Strong Freight Demand

    The Zacks Transportation - Rail industry is gaining from a favorable freight environment. This bodes well for stocks like UNP, CP, CSX and NSC.

  • Crypto Lender BlockFi Follows FTX Into Bankruptcy

    Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, making it the latest major digital assets company to fail since FTX, with which BlockFi is financially intertwined.

  • Newly returned Disney CEO Bob Iger holds town hall with employees

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal details recent comments made by returning Disney CEO Bob Iger to a town hall of employees.&nbsp;

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore

  • Meet the Man on a Mission to Expose Sneaky Price Increases

    SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A few weeks ago, Edgar Dworsky got a promising tip by email. “Diluted cough syrup,” read the message, accompanied by a photo of two packages of syrup with a curious difference: The new one appeared to be half the strength of the old one. Dworsky gets emails like this frequently, alerting him to things like a bag of dog food that discreetly shrank from 50 pounds to 44 pounds. A cereal box that switched from “giant” to “family” size and grew about an inch taller — but a few oun

  • Google Play Fee Suit by Consumers Grows to 21 Million Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Google now faces more than 21 million customers, instead of just a handful, in a lawsuit alleging its app store collects exorbitant fees.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionA federal judge exponentially increased the Alphabet Inc. unit’s damages exposure by granting class-action status Monday in a suit alleging t