U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.23
    +6.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.26
    +30.55 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.80
    +77.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.91
    +22.61 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.64
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6850
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,187.33
    -1,330.13 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.43
    -32.28 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bitcoin mining 'golden age' shows higher profits and demand for more infrastructure

David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bitcoin crested above $50,000 on Monday, benefiting from simultaneous supply chain shortages and a crackdown from Chinese regulators – putting bitcoin mining on par with profits near the coin's April all-time-high. 

Now, building infrastructure for the energy-intensive business poses the greatest challenge for companies and individuals hoping to reap big money. That means finding cheap and reliable energy sources, striking deals and building out mining facilities.

“Throughout the summer, we saw a lot of fear and uncertainty. People were selling and now we’re seeing inflows again," Meltem Demirors, chief strategy officer of CoinShares, told Yahoo Finance. "A lot of firms and investors are looking to get long in what we anticipate will be a very active fall."

One major reason behind the price halving of bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, at the beginning of the summer came from concerns around its energy-intensive impact on the environment. Following the trend, Chinese regulators banned cryptocurrency mining, causing a large portion of the industry, at least temporarily, to cut operations.

While the immediate reaction to the news created uncertainty and major selling pressure, the crackdown reduced competition for mining bitcoin. As the cryptocurrency’s price recovered in mid-July, less intense competition meant higher profitability for remaining participants. At its current price, profits from mining bitcoin are close to its all-time highs.

That's according to the hashprice index, an indicator created and tracked by the crypto mining analytics company, Luxor Technologies.

“I can't help but think that we're going to look back on these days as wildly profitable for miners. We definitely are in a golden age of [crypto] mining,” said Gerson Martinez, a former derivatives trader and market maker for Morgan Stanley. Martinez left the bank in 2013 to work in education and nonprofit. Since 2014, he’s held an ever-increasing interest in bitcoin. He owns the asset and also mines it through the retail-focused firm called Compass Mining.

Bitcoin mining is the number-crunching process that makes the digital currency secure. By rewarding miners for collectively validating transactions, bitcoin’s underlying blockchain has proved exceedingly costly and, perhaps impossible, for any one entity to garner majority control of its network. For contributing computing power to the blockchain, miners are rewarded for their work by collectively earning pay in bitcoin, which is called the block reward. Currently, that total pay out is 6.25 bitcoin every 10 minutes. With less miners currently in operation, the pay out gets split between fewer parties.

While the process is complicated, most bitcoin mining operations look like a specialized type of data server farm.

Martinez’s current interest in bitcoin mining lacks no ambition. As a dual citizen of El Salvador and the U.S., he’s also working with a company called CLM21 Ventures to build the first geothermal “pilot” mining operation in El Salvador. Martinez said the “proof of concept” project faces hurdles related to the “supply chain issues that everyone else is facing" such as sourcing the hardware and equipment. The country's relatively hot climate also makes building the right cooling system essential for not overheating the miners so they can continue to operate.

ROCKDALE, TX - JUNE 23: David Schatz, Vice President of Operations for Whinstone, a cryptocurrency mining company recently acquired by Riot Blockchain, explains how miners work at a Riot Blockchain facility in Rockdale, TX, on June 23, 2021. Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company that hosts Bitcoin mining equipment for clients, houses the largest Bitcoin mining facility in the U.S. in Rockdale, TX.
ROCKDALE, TX - JUNE 23: David Schatz, Vice President of Operations for Whinstone, a cryptocurrency mining company recently acquired by Riot Blockchain, explains how miners work at a Riot Blockchain facility in Rockdale, TX, on June 23, 2021. Riot Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining company that hosts Bitcoin mining equipment for clients, houses the largest Bitcoin mining facility in the U.S. in Rockdale, TX.

The Canada-based blockchain technology company Blockstream is also ramping up its focus on bitcoin mining and its utilization of renewable energy. Major companies such as Fidelity Investments and more recently BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, have also taken large stakes in the publicly traded bitcoin mining firms, Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), this summer.

Blockstream has acquired the Israeli crypto miner manufacturer, Spondoolies. The acquisition runs in tandem with its $210 million Series B raise, which will be used to ramp up hiring for its cryptocurrency mining division as well as a new financial arm.

The firm’s decision to start making its own bitcoin miners, or ASICS, stems from the fact that the current global market for bitcoin miners is far outstripping supply, according to Blockstream Chief Strategy Officer Samson Mow. (An ASIC is a customizable integrated circuit chip that manufacturers design to specifically mine bitcoin. They're the most important component of a crypto mining rig.)

“It can be difficult to procure ASICS. Having our own ASIC manufacturer will alleviate that supply constraint,” Mow told Yahoo Finance. Despite reports that cryptocurrency miners compete with other companies that use microchips, bitcoin ASICS require much more powerful chips than other crypto mining computers, which earlier this year contributed to supply constraints for graphics card producing technology company Nvidia.

Blockstream will use the miners first and foremost to shore up its own products. Last week the firm announced its new modular mining unit (MMU) product. These are self-contained and remotely controlled mining facilities that can be deployed near energy production sites, such as hydroelectric dams and power plants, to make use of otherwise unusable electricity. Additionally, the company offers a securitized bitcoin mining financial asset, the Blockstream Mining Note, and partnered with Square June to build a $5 million solar-powered bitcoin mining facility in Georgia.

Before China banned the industry and Tesla CEO Elon Musk backpedalled on accepting bitcoin as payment for electric vehicles, bitcoin mining companies sought renewable energy sources aside from environmental benefits, because they're cheap and reliable, according to Mow and Martinez. Blockstream hasn’t published its energy mix breakdown for mining operations on its website, but Mow said the company's mining is “mostly zero emissions” with the U.S. and Canadian sites balancing around “80% zero emissions.”

All experts agree that bitcoin miners flow to cheap and reliable power. The crux of the energy-consumption debate boils down to how miners will find cheap and reliable energy. While not an even comparison, the energy bitcoin consumes is approximately the same as the country of Kazakhstan (91.7 TWh) over the course of a year, according to 2019 data from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index

Alex de Vries, founder of Digiconomist, an economics blog and creator of the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index, remains skeptical of the industry’s possible green shift.

“The thing is miners need both cheap and stable power; and (obsolete) fossil fuels are simply better at delivering both – allowing investors to maximize their profits,” said de Vries.

David Hollerith covers cryptocurrency for Yahoo Finance. Follow him @ TKTK.

READ MORE:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISRG ) led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple...

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings, As Palantir Offers A New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Getting Added to the Nasdaq-100 Index. Why It Matters.

    The security software company’s shares will be added to the Nasdaq-100 stock index, effective Thursday.

  • Tony Finau wins Northern Trust after five days, a playoff and an out-of-bounds tee shot by Cameron Smith

    Tony Finau ended a five-year winless streak on the PGA Tour, winning the 2021 Northern Trust in a playoff.

  • Do You Need to Limit Dietary Cholesterol?

    For most people, the answer might not be what you expect. We dive into the science to explain why.

  • ‘Dexter: New Blood’: Jennifer Carpenter On Deborah Morgan Becoming Dexter’s Dark Passenger

    Jennifer Carpenter makes her big return as Deborah Morgan in the limited series Dexter: New Blood where she’s taken over the role as her brother’s Dark Passenger in the premiere episode. The continuation of the series is set to premiere on Nov. 7. What does that mean for Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) deceased father Harry […]

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Middle Eastern ride-sharing company Swvl to combine with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

    Swvl Founder and CEO Mostafa Kandil joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's upcoming combining with Queen's Gambit, his outlook for growth, and the company's goals for safe, sustainable travel around the globe.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why Peloton Stock Powered 5% Higher Today

    Shares of exercise bike and treadmill manufacturer Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 4.8% through noon EDT on Tuesday. Earlier this morning, Peloton answered one of investors' major questions: It confirmed that it will begin selling a redesigned $2,495 treadmill on Aug. 30. The new treadmill, designed to address safety concerns about the company's prior model, the Tread+, is actually arriving more than a month later than Wall Street had predicted, Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) says.

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.