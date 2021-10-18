U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Bitcoin Most Demanded in Ransomware Payments According to FinCEN Report

Dan Mitchell

BeInCrypto –

On Oct 15, 2021, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) in the US released a report called ‘Financial Trend Analysis: Ransomware Trends in Bank Secrecy Act Data Between January 2021 and June 2021.’ This report contains some key insights into the relationship between cryptocurrency and ransomware-related financial crimes.

