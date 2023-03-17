U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.50
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,252.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,611.25
    +28.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.50
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.03
    +0.68 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.30
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.40 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0651
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1200
    -0.4650 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,783.46
    +1,379.34 (+5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.75
    +27.13 (+5.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,321.07
    +310.46 (+1.15%)
     

Bitcoin Near Highest Level Since June in Broad Crypto Rally

Sunil Jagtiani
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The crypto market pushed higher as efforts to shore up the banking sector and bets that the US may start cutting interest-rates later this year bolstered investor sentiment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bitcoin, the largest token, rose as much as 4.9% and was trading at about $25,610 as of 10:45 a.m. in Singapore on Friday. Second-ranked Ether added roughly 3%, while smaller tokens like Solana and Polkadot also jumped.

“Any sign of interest-rate cuts should push funds to riskier assets, which is likely to be enough to bring more institutional funds into the crypto market, regardless of whether macro traders understand or believe in the longer-term Bitcoin investment thesis,” wrote Noelle Acheson, author of the “Crypto Is Macro Now” newsletter.

Bitcoin has climbed about 55% so far this year and is in touching distance of the highest level since June 2022. But the token remains a long way off its record of almost $69,000 from November 2021.

Nervousness about the banking sector after the collapse of three regional US lenders and pressure on Credit Suisse Group AG has triggered a powerful rally in sovereign bonds as investors seek out perceived havens.

“The plunge in yields is welcome news for many crypto startups,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst with Oanda Corp., wrote in a note.

(Updates with comment from analyst in the last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • First Mover Asia: Asia Pushes Bitcoin Past $25K

    ALSO: The Shibarium community is debating whether a chain using the same chain ID number 917 as the Rinia Testnet amounts to plagiarism or an open-source code that has been recycled.

  • Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier

    Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said. Europe's biggest carmaker wants its battery unit PowerCo to become a global battery supplier, not just produce for Volkswagen's own needs, Thomas Schmall told Reuters in an interview. PowerCo will start by delivering cells to Ford for the 1.2 million vehicles the U.S. carmaker is building in Europe on Volkswagen's electric MEB platform, he said.

  • Carl Icahn urges Fed to keep fighting inflation after SVB collapse - FT

    "I think you have to stamp out the disease of inflation," Icahn told FT, ahead of Fed's rate-setting meeting next week in which the U.S. central bank is expected to raise its benchmark by 25 basis points. The activist investor also warned of stress beyond the financial sector, saying that many companies had wasted billions of dollars on flawed acquisitions and become over indebted in the process, the report said. Icahn has been urging Illumina Inc to divest cancer test developer Grail Inc, while the company said it will divest if it loses an appeal to the European Commission where regulators said last year they intended to require the life sciences company to unwind the $7.1 billion takeover.

  • Bitcoin’s Correlation With Nasdaq at Lowest Level Since FTX Implosion: Data

    Kaiko Director of Research Clara Medalie said bitcoin's (BTC) correlation with the Nasdaq is at its lowest level since the FTX collapse and its correlation with European equities is at multi-year lows. Medalie also shares her markets analysis, adding, "this week we see crypto markets rallying while equity markets have collapsed."

  • DAO Organizes Holy Pilgrimage to Meet the Dogecoin Dog in Japan

    Meme-loving revelers will soon travel to Sakura, Japan to meet Kabosu, star of the world-famous Doge meme and inspiration for Dogecoin.

  • FDIC Denies Report Signature Bank Purchaser Must Divest Crypto

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation denied it would require any purchaser of Signature Bank to divest its crypto activities.

  • Ackman Concerned About ‘Contagion Risk’ Spiraling Out of Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Spreading the risk of financial contagion to achieve “a false sense of confidence” in First Republic Bank is “bad policy”, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said in a tweet.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Furthe

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Safer Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • First Republic Bank headed for possible sale after institutional bailout

    First Republic Bank received $30 billion in bailout money from a variety of other banks, including Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank who might offer to purchase FRB.

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $10

  • Elon Musk Frets As Microsoft Axes AI Ethics Team, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Stops Ops, Credit Suisse To Borrow Up To $54B: Today's Top Stories

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/images/story/2023/03/16/elon_musk_at_a_press_conference.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 Benzinga Amid Thin Twitter Safety Staff, Elon Musk Frets Over Microsoft Reportedly Axing AI Ethics Team Elon Musk fusses over Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), reportedly firing its AI Ethics and Society team amid concerns about the reduced Twitter workforce. Musk reacted to a news report about Microsoft slashing its Ethics and Society team within the art

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Is Nvidia One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now?

    Nvidia stock has been on fire, attempting to post its 10th weekly gain in the past 11 weeks. Here's how to trade it now.

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.