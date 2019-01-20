Bitcoin Nears $3,750 as Top Cryptos See Moderate Gains

Saturday, Jan. 19 — all the top 20 cryptocurrencies are seeing slight to moderate gains in the 24 hours to press time. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price is nearing $3,750 again, according to Coin360 data.

At press time, Bitcoin is up about 2 percent on the day, trading at around $3,730. Looking at its weekly chart, the current price is higher than $3,663, the price at which Bitcoin started the week.

Ripple (XRP) is up just over 1.6 percent on the day, trading at around $0.331 at press time. On the weekly chart, the current price is higher than $0.329, the price at which XRP started the week — and notably lower than $0.337, the midweek high reported on Jan. 14.

Ethereum (ETH) has seen its value increase by nearly 3 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading at almost $125, having started the day around $121. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value is near identical to $126, the price at which the coin started the week.

