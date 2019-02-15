Bitcoin Needs to Kiss the Government’s Ring, Claims CME Chief Terry Duffy

Crypto will never be anything more than a fringe investment until it gets government backing. That’s the assessment of Terry Duffy, the CEO of top derivatives marketplace CME Group.
Duffy told Bloomberg that resistance to crypto is too great to overcome without institutional support from a central authority such as the government (see video above starting at 9:40).
“Until governments really start to accept cryptocurrencies in some way, shape or form, it’s going to be difficult for the major commercial [banks] to get gung-ho on bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.”
