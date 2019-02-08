The Bitcoin Price is Booming, But Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Get Too Excited [Yet]

The bitcoin price on Friday posted one of its most robust bullish sessions in weeks as it rose as much as 10.5 percent in just twelve hours.

The bitcoin-to-dollar exchange rate (BTC/USD) established a higher high towards $3,710, up 10.38 percent from the Asian session open. It was not a matter of technicals only; the fundamentals also played an important role in catalyzing the ongoing bitcoin bull run.

Robert J. Jackson Jr., a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said in an interview that the regulatory agency would eventually approve a bitcoin ETF. The news, it seems, helped bitcoin revive its bullish sentiment.

As of now, BTC/USD is trending inside an overbought territory. The pair expects to correct lower as the market heads out of the US session.

