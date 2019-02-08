U.S. Markets closed

The Bitcoin Price is Booming, But Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Get Too Excited [Yet]

Yashu Gola
bitcoin price rally

The bitcoin price on Friday posted one of its most robust bullish sessions in weeks as it rose as much as 10.5 percent in just twelve hours.

The bitcoin-to-dollar exchange rate (BTC/USD) established a higher high towards $3,710, up 10.38 percent from the Asian session open. It was not a matter of technicals only; the fundamentals also played an important role in catalyzing the ongoing bitcoin bull run.

Robert J. Jackson Jr., a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said in an interview that the regulatory agency would eventually approve a bitcoin ETF. The news, it seems, helped bitcoin revive its bullish sentiment.

As of now, BTC/USD is trending inside an overbought territory. The pair expects to correct lower as the market heads out of the US session.

