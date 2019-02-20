Bitcoin Price to Explode at $4,200, Chart Shows a Bottom Now: Analyst

In the past 48 hours, the valuation of the crypto market increased by $13 billion as Bitcoin moved rapidly from $3,600 to $3,900 by 10 percent.

Traders are expecting a near-term pullback following a strong movement in the cryptocurrency market.

The overall cryptocurrency market cap is continuing to make robust gains. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

But, economist and analyst Alex Krüger foresees the Bitcoin price surging fast beyond key resistance levels if the dominant cryptocurrency is able to break out of the crucial $4,200 mark in the weeks to come.

