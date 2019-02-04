Bitcoin Price to Finish 2019 at $9,000, 85% Higher Than Current Prices: Financial Forecasters

A study conducted by Finder.co.au in Australia saw experts in the financial market forecasting the year-end Bitcoin price in the $7,500 to $9,000 range.

As of February, the price of BTC hovers at around $3,500. An increase from $3,500 to $9,000 would be equivalent to a 157 percent rise in value within less than ten months.

Chart via TradingView

Why Experts Remain Positive on the Long-Term Outlook of Bitcoin

Executives at investment firms, individual investors, and fintech experts are generally positive on the long-term trend of Bitcoin because of various short-term catalysts that may fuel the market

