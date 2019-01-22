Bitcoin Price Oversold, May Have Found a Bottom: Bloomberg Analyst

By CCN.com: A new analysis in Bloomberg suggests that the Bitcoin bottom is somewhere around $3,000 or $3,100. Using the GTI Global Strength Technical Indicator, the analysis says that Bitcoin is probably oversold at this point.

[The indicator] for Bitcoin is nearing oversold levels, clocking in at 35.6. That’s the lowest level since December. Bitcoin appears to be stabilizing around $3,500, with clear support at $3,000 to $3,100, the measure suggests.

[caption id="attachment_158890" align="aligncenter" width="620"] The price has been stabilizing above $3,500. But this is crypto. | Source: Bloomberg[/caption]

The Bloomberg report also says “many regular investors remain wary of crypto market.” It suggests that a clear bottom can help reignite mainstream interest in cryptocurrency. Clear support currently exists around $3,100 or as low as $3,000.

