U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,541.74
    -8.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,660.25
    +57.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.79
    -129.91 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.37
    -7.82 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.39
    +0.89 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +16.70 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    +0.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1631
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    -0.0350 (-2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    -0.0045 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5550
    -0.4330 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,205.85
    -1,988.56 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.02
    -46.01 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bitcoin prices could triple: crypto bull

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Veteran crypto investor Dan Morehead is sticking with his very bullish outlook on bitcoin prices (BTC-USD) even as the crypto has climbed to fresh highs this week. 

"I can see bitcoin doubling or tripling each in the next few years," said the founder and CEO of Pantera Capital on Yahoo Finance Live. Morehead told Yahoo Finance several months ago he believes the terminal value of bitcoin is $700,000 based on his extensive research.

Morehead launched his first crypto fund back in 2013. Today, the firm has $6 billion in assets under management that spans venture investments and early stage token investments. This month, he closed on his latest crypto fund that will invest in liquid tokens and venture capital. 

Suffice it to say, bitcoin remains quite removed from Morehead's terminal value forecast in present day. But, this week went a long way to suggesting bitcoin prices could march higher as retail investors and institutions plow further into the space.

Bitcoin prices touched record highs this week amid enthusiasm over the launch of two new bitcoin futures ETFs: Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The price of the benchmark crypto hit an all-time high of $66,909, but did cool down a bit on Friday to just over $61,000. 

Bullish moves are being seen in other cryptos such as ethereum, which climbed over $4,300 (a record) at one point in the week. 

Webull CEO Anthony Denier told Yahoo Finance Live crypto trading activity on the platform has been strong this week.

Adds Morehead, "I could see 10 years from now a billion people using bitcoin and the price in the hundreds of thousands for bitcoin."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. 2021 fiscal year deficit below prior year's record, Treasury says

    The U.S. budget deficit totaled $2.772 trillion during fiscal 2021, below the prior year's record shortfall but still reflecting a second straight year of massive spending to support households and businesses through the coronavirus pandemic, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The United States posted a deficit of $3.132 trillion in fiscal 2020, when the federal government first started spending frantically in response to the pandemic. "Today's joint budget statement is further evidence that America's economy is in the midst of a recovery," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement issued with the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young.

  • Want to Play the Trump SPAC? Consider the Warrants.

    The wild, Reddit-fueled trading in Digital World Acquisition — better known as the Trump SPAC — has left the company’s warrants as a cheap play on the surging stock. Shares of the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which plans to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media business, popped 91%, or $41.38, to $86.88 in heavy trading Friday after rising more than fourfold on Thursday. Digital World Acquisition ‘s warrants (DWACW), which can be exercised at $11.50 a share, were up 170%, or $19.30, to $30.59 in trading Friday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after Powell remarks on inflation and tapering, Nasdaq lags as Snap's outlook disappoints

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in another batch of earnings results and more data on the pace of the economy recovery.

  • Is ‘DeFi Regulation’ an Oxymoron?

    Pushback against the idea of regulated DeFi is understandable. But don't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

  • Russell Crowe, Zac Efron Join Peter Farrelly on ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Shoot in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)

    Russell Crowe and Zac Efron have arrived in Thailand for the production of buddy movie “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” The film is directed by Peter Farrelly whose 2018 film “Green Book” won three Oscars in 2019, including best picture. The film is an adaptation of the book “The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True […]

  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Could Be 46% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Paysafe Limited ( NYSE:PSFE ) by estimating the...

  • Chipotle sizzles to earnings beat, Boston Beer posts Q3 loss on dwindling seltzer sales, Beyond Meat lowers revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down how Chipotle, Boston Beer, VF Corp, and Beyond Meat are faring in Friday’s market.

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • Snap shares plummet over 20% after q3 revenue miss

    Mark Shmulik, Bernstein VP, US Internet joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on Snap earnings.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were falling 5.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT on Friday. The decline came after Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) initiated coverage on the stock with a sell rating. The investment firm set a price target for Moderna of $250, roughly 26% below the closing price on Thursday.

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • Is QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Here's Why Agenus Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    The company's experimental anti-PD1 drug hit a wall.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.