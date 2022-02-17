Bitcoin Pullback Deepens; Minor Support at $38K-$40K

Bitcoin (BTC) pared earlier gains after sellers reacted to overbought conditions on the charts. Resistance between $44,000 and $46,000 capped upside moves over the past month, which contributed to price weakness.

BTC was trading at $41,000 at press time and is down 6% over the past 24 hours. Lower support at $38,000 and $40,000 could stabilize the current pullback into the Asia trading day.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is oversold, similar to what occurred on Feb. 3, which preceded a 20% price jump. This time, however, the $46,000 resistance level could keep sellers active toward stronger support at $30,000.

Further, a series of higher price lows from Jan. 24 was broken on intraday charts, indicating a loss of upside momentum.