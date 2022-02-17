U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,394.66
    -80.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,399.84
    -534.43 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,785.61
    -338.49 (-2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.81
    -43.51 (-2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.71
    -1.95 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.70
    +31.20 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    -0.0750 (-3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9290
    -0.5230 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,147.15
    -3,066.96 (-6.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.02
    -56.15 (-5.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.37
    -66.41 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Bitcoin Pullback Deepens; Minor Support at $38K-$40K

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin (BTC) pared earlier gains after sellers reacted to overbought conditions on the charts. Resistance between $44,000 and $46,000 capped upside moves over the past month, which contributed to price weakness.

BTC was trading at $41,000 at press time and is down 6% over the past 24 hours. Lower support at $38,000 and $40,000 could stabilize the current pullback into the Asia trading day.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is oversold, similar to what occurred on Feb. 3, which preceded a 20% price jump. This time, however, the $46,000 resistance level could keep sellers active toward stronger support at $30,000.

Further, a series of higher price lows from Jan. 24 was broken on intraday charts, indicating a loss of upside momentum.

