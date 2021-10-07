Bitcoin Rally Holds Support Above $52K; Next Resistance Near All-Time High

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to strengthen after breaking above $50,000 earlier this week and rallying Thursday to a five-month high.

The cryptocurrency was trading around $54,000 at press time and is up 5% over the past 24 hours. Overbought signals suggest risk of a pullback, albeit limited to support around $50,000-$52,000.

The intermediate-term uptrend has improved over the past few months, which could keep buyers active toward the all-time high near $64,000.