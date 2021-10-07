U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.75
    +40.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,570.00
    +279.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,939.75
    +180.75 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.60
    +18.40 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.10
    -1.33 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.13
    -1.17 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3160
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,173.45
    +2,915.88 (+5.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.46
    +50.36 (+3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.92
    +84.05 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Bitcoin Rally Holds Support Above $52K; Next Resistance Near All-Time High

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
Bitcoin (BTC) continues to strengthen after breaking above $50,000 earlier this week and rallying Thursday to a five-month high.

The cryptocurrency was trading around $54,000 at press time and is up 5% over the past 24 hours. Overbought signals suggest risk of a pullback, albeit limited to support around $50,000-$52,000.

The intermediate-term uptrend has improved over the past few months, which could keep buyers active toward the all-time high near $64,000.

  • The relative strength index (RSI) is the most overbought since September, which preceded a correction. However, a similar downturn is unlikely given strong upside momentum and a series of breakouts on the charts.

  • Buyers will need to hold support above $48,000-$50,000 in order to resume the recent rally.

  • BTC is not yet overbought on the weekly chart, which points to further upside.

