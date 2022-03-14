U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,172.70
    -31.61 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,929.41
    -14.78 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,608.77
    -235.03 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.30
    -43.37 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.20
    -8.13 (-7.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    -31.20 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.98 (-3.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0965
    +0.0050 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1350
    +0.1310 (+6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3019
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0860
    +0.8060 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,739.14
    -276.54 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.37
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Bitcoin Rangebound Above $35K-$37K Support; Resistance at $40K

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a tight trading range, although buyers maintained support at $37,500 over the weekend. Still, the cryptocurrency faces strong resistance beyond $40,000, which could limit additional upside over the short term.

BTC was trading at $38,700 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours.

The downward sloping 100-day moving average has kept the four-month downtrend intact. Recent sideways trading, however, could result in volatile price swings over the next two weeks.

Buyers will need to hold support above $35,000-$37,000 in order to preserve the long-term uptrend.

Recommended Stories