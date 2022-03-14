Bitcoin Rangebound Above $35K-$37K Support; Resistance at $40K

Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a tight trading range, although buyers maintained support at $37,500 over the weekend. Still, the cryptocurrency faces strong resistance beyond $40,000, which could limit additional upside over the short term.

BTC was trading at $38,700 at press time and is roughly flat over the past 24 hours.

The downward sloping 100-day moving average has kept the four-month downtrend intact. Recent sideways trading, however, could result in volatile price swings over the next two weeks.

Buyers will need to hold support above $35,000-$37,000 in order to preserve the long-term uptrend.