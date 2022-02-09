U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Bitcoin Recovering Between $40K Support and $46K Resistance

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is recovering from a slight pullback on Wednesday as buyers maintain intraday support levels. The cryptocurrency was trading around $44,600 at press time and could face resistance at $46,800.

BTC is up 3% over the past 24 hours and spot trading volume is starting to rise, albeit still below January highs, according to CoinDesk data.

For now, technical indicators are improving and do not signal extreme overbought conditions. That could keep buyers active into the Asian trading day so long as immediate support at $42,000 holds.

The downward sloping 50-day moving average, currently at $42,689 is gradually turning upward, which could indicate a bullish shift. Still, upside appears limited given negative momentum on longer-term charts.

UPDATE (Feb. 9 20:05 UTC): Corrects day of the week in first paragraph.

