Bitcoin Retakes $45,000 With ETF Applicants Making Final Push

(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pushed past $45,000 after BlackRock Inc., Ark and several other prospective issuers of exchange-traded funds filed amended forms in what is seen by analysts as a final push to offer the investment products.

The original digital currency gained as much as 2.5% to $45,376 before fluctuating. Bitcoin, which surged almost 160% last year in anticipation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission will approve the applications, set a high for the year of $45,911 on Jan. 2. It reached an all-time high of almost $69,000 in November 2021.

“Volatility in the markets earlier last week appears to have given way to sideways trend, as everyone appears to be in a holding pattern waiting to see what will happen with the Bitcoin ETF applications,” said Bartosz Lipinski, chief executive of Cube.Exchange.

Fidelity, Invesco and Galaxy Digital and WisdomTree were among other firms that filed amended S-1 applications with the SEC. The regulator has until Jan. 10 to take action on at least one of their applications, and crypto insiders have speculated the regulator will use that date to announce a slew of decisions at once.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler issued a warning Monday on the social media platform X about the risks that often come when investing in crypto.

Other smaller cryptocurrencies were most higher, with Ethereum up about 1.3%, and Cardano, Solana’s SOL and Polkadot up anywhere from 3.4% to 6.3%. Bitcoin accounts for a little more than half of the crypto’s $1.7 billion market capitalization.

Shares of so-called crypto companies were mixed. Coinbase Global, the largest US crypto exchange was little changed, while Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms edged higher. MicroStrategy, the software maker which has served as a proxy for many equity investors who want expose to Bitcoin, fell about 5%.

