Bitcoin Reverses Earlier Dip, Resistance Stands at $46K

Bitcoin (BTC) has traded in a choppy range at between $43,249 and $45,843 over the past 24 hours.

Buyers reacted quickly to a nearly 5% price drop early in the New York trading session and maintained short-term support at above $43,000.

The next level of resistance is at $46,710, which represents a 38% retracement of the previous two month-long downtrend. Buyers could start to exit positions as BTC approaches resistance heading into the Asia trading session.

For now, momentum signals are improving on intraday charts, although price action is very volatile following the U.S. inflation report. Stronger resistance is seen at $50,000 if buyers sustain short-term momentum.

BTC was trading at about $45,000 at press time, and pullbacks could stabilize in the $40,000-$43,000 range.