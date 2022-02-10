U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Bitcoin Reverses Earlier Dip, Resistance Stands at $46K

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has traded in a choppy range at between $43,249 and $45,843 over the past 24 hours.

Buyers reacted quickly to a nearly 5% price drop early in the New York trading session and maintained short-term support at above $43,000.

The next level of resistance is at $46,710, which represents a 38% retracement of the previous two month-long downtrend. Buyers could start to exit positions as BTC approaches resistance heading into the Asia trading session.

For now, momentum signals are improving on intraday charts, although price action is very volatile following the U.S. inflation report. Stronger resistance is seen at $50,000 if buyers sustain short-term momentum.

BTC was trading at about $45,000 at press time, and pullbacks could stabilize in the $40,000-$43,000 range.

  • Total Crypto Market Cap Gets Stuck Near $2T As Traders Prepare for Next Moves

    Traders should be ready for action today as volatility is set to increase after the release of U.S. inflation reports.

  • Gold futures up 5 session in a row, longest streak of gains since November

    Gold futures ended higher on Thursday, stretching their streak of gains to a fifth session in a row - the longest run of consecutive gains since November. The rise for the metal came in the wake of data showing the U.S. consumer price index rose by a more than expected 0.6% in January to 7.5%, a 40-year high. Gold's rise "underscores its status as safe-haven commodity, and an effective inflation hedge," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. April gold rose 80 cents, or less than

  • Inflation Surge Hits the Dow — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The stock market was down sharply Thursday after January’s inflation reading came in hotter than expected, raising the specter of even faster Federal Reserve rate hikes. “Investors came into today’s data release unable to imagine how an upside surprise to a consensus forecast of 7.3% could come about,” wrote Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. Investors were hoping that the report would give an indication that the rate of inflation has peaked and will slow down.

  • Rep. Patrick McHenry on crypto regulation: 'We have to legislate around stablecoins'

    Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss disclosure requirements for Congress members trading stocks as well as crypto regulation.

  • Why Tesla holding $2 billion in Bitcoin is 'a distraction and sideshow': Analyst

    “Tesla is doubling down on its Bitcoin strategy despite volatility and investor concerns,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tells Yahoo Finance. “It remains a distraction and sideshow from the core Tesla story in our opinion during this risk-off backdrop.”

  • GameStop Stock and AMC Are Rising Again. Why the Rally May Be Short-Lived.

    January's losses made it easy to proclaim the death of the meme trade. The meme stocks aren't going quietly.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed after inflation print, Fed rate hike uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how stocks are wavering as investors digest inflation and Fed rate hikes.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “The rate of U.S. inflation climbed again in January to 7.5% and stayed at a 40-year high, suggesting the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much in the near future,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Why Twilio Stock Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) charged sharply higher on Thursday, surging as much as 15.6%. The catalyst that sent the cloud communications specialist higher was its quarterly earnings report that was far better than expected. For the fourth quarter, Twilio generated revenue of $842.7 million, which climbed 54% year over year.

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank and Then Jumped Today

    Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • The Top ‘Ethereum Killers’ Compared

    So-called “Ethereum killers” are building momentum, including a growing share of the NFT market. Here’s a closer look at four of Ethereum’s top competitors.

  • 1 Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) quickly became one of the hottest meme stocks during the pandemic. Indeed, GameStop has taken steps to adapt to today's retail gaming environment. It has also begun to emphasize collectibles and consumer electronics.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.