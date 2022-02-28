U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,317.96
    -66.69 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,492.73
    -566.02 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,555.84
    -138.79 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.43
    -11.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.19
    +4.60 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    +14.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1212
    -0.0059 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8490
    -0.1370 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9300
    -0.6300 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,142.04
    +2,468.34 (+6.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.26
    +67.52 (+7.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Bitcoin Rises Past $40K; Resistance at $43K and $46K

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the $40,000 price level on intraday charts, indicating short-term bullish activity. The cryptocurrency pared earlier losses, although immediate resistance around current levels could stall the upswing.

BTC was trading around $41,200 at press time and is up 5% over the past 24 hours.

The two-week long downtrend registered a downside exhaustion signal on Feb. 24, per the DeMARK indicators, which typically precedes brief price rallies. Still, long-term momentum indicators are negative, pointing to limited upside around the $43,000-$46,000 resistance zone.

For now, BTC will need to remain above the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart, currently near $40,000, to confirm upside targets. Lower support is seen at $37,000, which could stabilize pullbacks into the Asia trading day.

