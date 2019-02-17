U.S. Markets closed

Bitcoin to Secure First Positive Month Since July 2018, When Will Stalemate Break?

Joseph Young
For the first time since July 2018, Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to record its first green monthly candle, recording a positive month,

According to cryptocurrency trader Josh Rager, if the Bitcoin price remains above the $3,414 mark by the end of February, BTC will establish a green monthly candle.

“Bitcoin is working on its first green monthly candle since July 2018. The past 6 months Bitcoin has seen red on monthly, a break and close below $3413 will continue the red monthly trend,” the trader said.

