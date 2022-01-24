U.S. markets close in 1 hour

  • S&P 500

    4,321.64
    -76.30 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,746.01
    -519.36 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,543.43
    -225.49 (-1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.72
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.90
    -2.24 (-2.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.48 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0220 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7900
    +0.1350 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,969.07
    +1,184.10 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.37
    +5.77 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Bitcoin Short-Term Bounce Faces Resistance at $40K

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin (BTC) returned above $35,000 after multiple oversold signals appeared on the charts. The cryptocurrency faces initial resistance at $40,000, which could limit upside over the short term.

Bitcoin is up 3% over the past 24 hours after rising from an intraday low near $33,000, while the broader crypto market has stabilized.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart registered the most extreme oversold reading since the March 2020 crash. The previous extreme low was on Nov. 20, 2018, which preceded a few months of rangebound price action before a rally took place.

For now, a downtrend of lower price highs since November remains intact, which means sellers could remain active at resistance levels.

Recommended Stories