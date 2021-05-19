U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.00
    -23.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    -138.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,073.00
    -139.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.00
    -10.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.73
    -0.76 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.60
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    28.45
    +0.14 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    +2.83 (+14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4182
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0610
    +0.1710 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,327.63
    -4,884.85 (-10.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,100.87
    -152.27 (-12.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.66
    -57.58 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bitcoin digital currency is seen in a shop in Marseille

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday hitting a 3-1/2 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk but the news from China sent it as low as $38,514, for a 9% fall.

The coin is now down 40% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14. It is also heading for its first monthly decline since November 2018.

Bitcoin's moves hit other crypto assets too, with Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, falling 15% to $2,875.36, while meme-based dogecoin tumbled 18%, according to market tracker Coingecko.

Frankfurt-listed shares in crypto exchange Coinbase slumped 6%, having already dipped below their direct listing price of $250 earlier in the week.

The crypto declines were sparked last week by Musk's reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment. His subsequent tweets caused further confusion over whether the carmaker had shed its holdings of the coin.

Selling was exacerbated by China's announcement banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. It also warned investors against speculative crypto trading.

Cryptowatchers predicted more losses ahead, noting the fall below $40,000 represented a breach of a key technical barrier which could set the stage for more selling.

More importantly, investors may be shifting from bitcoin back to gold, analysts at JPMorgan said, citing positioning data compiled on basis of open interest in CME bitcoin futures contracts.

This shows "the steepest and more sustained liquidation" in bitcoin futures since last October, they told clients, adding: "the bitcoin flow picture continues to deteriorate and is pointing to continued retrenchment by institutional investors."

The selloff in crypto assets precisely at a time when inflation fears are in the ascendancy dashes any suggestion of the asset class being an inflation hedge.

Instead, more traditional hedges have been gaining ground, with gold up almost 6% so far this month.

The recent selloff in bitcoin and other digital currencies has taken market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies back under $2 trillion, down from the recent $2.5 trillion record.

(Graphic: Bitcoin below $40K: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/azgpogljwpd/Pasted%20image%201621409679801.png)

(Reporting by Sujata Rao in London, additional reporting by Stanley White and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin tumbles amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweets

    David Grider, Fundstrat Lead Digital Asset Strategist, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest in the cryptocurrency space as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets about Bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin price crashes spectacularly after China crypto clampdown

    Ethereum, Cardano and dogecoin also all saw heavy losses

  • Why Elon Musk's bitcoin and dogecoin tweets don't break rules

    Unlike stock markets, cryptocurrency markets are unregulated. Even if they were, it would be tough to build a case against Musk despite his influence.

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

  • U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

    China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. "Despite the PRC's dramatic build-up of its nuclear arsenal, unfortunately it continues to resist discussing nuclear risk reduction bilaterally with the United States," said Robert Wood, referring to the People's Republic of China.

  • N.Korea defectors urge U.S. rights pressure as South's Moon leaves for Biden summit

    North Korean defectors and activists urged Joe Biden to ramp up pressure on North Korea over human rights as South Korean President Moon Jae-in headed to Washington on Wednesday for his first summit with the U.S. president. Moon is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Thursday for a four-day stay, which will include a series of summits with Biden and congressional leaders, as well as a visit to SK Innovation's battery plant in Georgia. Moon wants to use the summit to highlight the urgency of returning to long-stalled denuclearisation talks between the United States and North Korea, which has weighed on inter-Korean ties.

  • New York state mounts criminal probe of Trump Organization finances

    The New York attorney general's office said on Tuesday it has now opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's company, increasing the legal risk for Trump and his family. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. The latest announcement marked another escalation of the legal jeopardy Trump faces four months after leaving office, taking to three the number of known criminal investigations of the former Republican president.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Home Depot, Walmart Report Earnings; Tesla Reverses Higher

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100 points Tuesday, as Home Depot and Walmart both reported strong earnings results. Tesla stock reversed.

  • Honda confirms manual transmission for 2022 Civic Si, Type R and Hatchback

    Honda will offer a manual transmission on the 2022 Civic Hatchback, Si and Type R as those variants become available and, as in the past, the upcoming Si and Type R will be sold exclusively in shift-it-yourself form. The 2021-2022 changeover is a big one for Honda's long-running compact nameplate. It brings the discontinuation of the coupe entirely, along with a brief hiatus for the sporty Si and hardcore Type-R as Honda wraps up development on its more enthusiast-oriented models.

  • China Reiterates Crypto Bans From 2013 and 2017

    Regulators cite the dangers of speculative trading.

  • Ultra-Orthodox Jewish women are bucking the patriarchal, authoritarian stereotype of their community

    Ultra-Orthodox women have become the primary breadwinners in their families. Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty ImagesUltra-Orthodox Jews have been in the news a lot lately, partly due to their reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a few exceptions, the stories present ultra-Orthodox Jews as a patriarchal community that is authoritarian and resistant to public health measures, even during a global pandemic. While this narrative has dominated coverage of this community for decades, it comes from a focus on ultra-Orthodox men. Male community leaders are quoted in the media, and men are more visible among the crowds that are resisting and protesting lockdown measures. This reinforces both outside views of women in the community as subservient and internal attempts to silence and exclude women. But given the gender segregation in ultra-Orthodox communities, a complete picture of this society simply cannot be gleaned from men alone. And when you look at ultra-Orthodox women, a picture of major societal change emerges. Women in the community are increasingly making reproductive decisions, working outside the home and resisting rabbis’ authority. Reproductive decision-makers As a religious studies scholar who focuses on gender and Jews, I spent two years from 2009 to 2011 interviewing ultra-Orthodox women in Jerusalem about their reproductive experiences. What I heard then I see reflected in the dynamics in ultra-Orthodox communities in Israel today. We talked about their pregnancies – ultra-Orthodox women have about seven children on average – as well as their choice of contraception and prenatal tests. What came out most prominently from our conversations and the many hours of observations I conducted in clinics and hospitals was that after several pregnancies, ultra-Orthodox women begin to take control over their reproductive decisions. This runs counter to what the rabbis expect of them. Rabbis expect ultra-Orthodox men and women to come to them for guidance on and permission for medical care. Knowing this, both male and female doctors might ask a woman who requests hormonal birth control, “Has your rabbi approved of this?” This relationship cultivates mistrust among ultra-Orthodox women and leads them to distance themselves from both doctors and rabbis when it comes to reproductive care. However, this rejection of external authority over pregnancy and birth is supported by the ultra-Orthodox belief that pregnancy is a time when women embody divine authority. Women’s reproductive authority, then, is not completely countercultural; it’s embedded in ultra-Orthodox theology. Primary breadwinners While gender segregation has long been a feature of ultra-Orthodox ritual life, men and women now lead very different lives. In Israel, ultra-Orthodox men spend most of their days in a Kollel, or religious institute, studying sacred Jewish texts. This task earns them a modest stipend from the government. While the community still valorizes poverty, ultra-Orthodox women have become the primary breadwinners. Over the past decade, they have increasingly attended college and graduate school in order to support their large families. In fact, they now enter the work force at a similar rate as their secular peers and are forging new careers in technology, music and politics, for example. New cultural representations Some recent TV shows depict this kind of nuanced understanding of gender and authority among ultra-Orthodox Jews. Take the last season of the Netflix series “Shtisel,” for instance. In the TV show, Shira Levi, a young ultra-Orthodox woman from a Mizrahi background – which refers to Jews from the Middle East and North Africa – does scientific research. She enters into a relationship with one of the main Ashkenazi, or European Jewish, characters. Their ethnic differences end up being a bigger source of tension than Shira’s academic interests. Another character, Tovi Shtisel, is a mother who works outside the home as a teacher. Despite objections from her husband, a Kollel student, she buys a car so she can get to work more efficiently. And finally, Ruchami, who first appears as a teenager in season one, eagerly marries a Talmud scholar but struggles with a serious medical condition that makes pregnancy life-threatening. Despite her commitment to ultra-Orthodox life, she flouts rabbinic and medical rulings. After her rabbi’s ruling that she should not have another child due to her medical risks, Ruchami decides to get pregnant without anybody’s knowledge. Ruchami Weiss, played by Shira Haas, in the Netflix series ‘Shtisel.’ Netflix These characters reflect my research that ultra-Orthodox women have a much different relationship to rabbinic authorities and pronouncements than men. This is not just due to changing attitudes among women, however. Ultra-Orthodox society has been experiencing what some call a “crisis of authority” for years. Today there is a proliferation of new formal and informal leaders, leading to a diffusion of authority. In addition to the many rabbis in ultra-Orthodox communities, their assistants or informal helpers, called askanim, operate pervasively. Ultra-Orthodox women also turn to theories that are repackaged in ultra-Orthodox language, like anti-vaccination campaigns. And finally, ultra-Orthodox Jews have created online groups that challenge the authority of leading rabbis. Recognizing diversity The dominance of one narrative about ultra-Orthodox Jews’ reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic ignores other reasons why the virus spread so rapidly and devastatingly in these communities. Interviews with women would have revealed that poverty and cramped living spaces made social distancing almost impossible. These conversations would have also revealed that although some consider Rabbi Chaim Kaneivsky, a 93-year-old ultra-Orthodox rabbi who has cultivated a significant following, to be the “king of COVID” for rejecting public health measures, there is no single rabbi whom all Israeli ultra-Orthodox Jews follow. In fact, many ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel have been following COVID-19 guidelines. And furthermore, attention to women’s complicated experiences with the medical establishment would have highlighted the mistrust and doubt that permeates the ultra-Orthodox community’s relationship to public health measures. During a public health crisis, it is easy to demonize those who might not follow medical guidelines. But ultra-Orthodox Jews are diverse, and I believe understanding their complexity would enable better medical information and care to reach these populations. [3 media outlets, 1 religion newsletter. Get stories from The Conversation, AP and RNS.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michal Raucher, Rutgers University. Read more:FBI reaches out to Hasidic Jews to fight antisemitism – but bureau has fraught history with JudaismAmid COVID-19 spike in ultra-Orthodox areas, Jewish history may explain reluctance of some to restrictions Michal Raucher received funding from The Fulbright Foundation and the Wenner Gren Foundation to complete research related to her first book.

  • Google is making big design and privacy changes to the world's most popular operating system

    Google's Android 12 will feature a new look and feel, as well as improved security and privacy features.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • A Petition With Over 2 Million Signatures Calls for $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks for Every American

    So far, more than 2 million have signed a petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for every American. This petition was started by Stephanie Bonin, a Colorado restaurant owner, and was...

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner on Fight Against Covid

    May.19 -- Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner, discusses how the city is dealing with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mumbai&nbsp;has reported 2,784 deaths since the second wave began on March 1, around a fourth of the 10,595 in capital New Delhi.&nbsp;Chahal speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • ‘Officer’ enters home with gun, Louisiana cops say. It was fake — and so was her badge

    A concerned neighbor dialed 911.

  • Gamestop, AMC short sellers sit on nearly $1 billion loss - Ortex

    Investors are estimated to have lost $930 million on their short positions in meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment over the last five trading days, data from financial analytics firm Ortex showed on Tuesday. Shares in GameStop, which was at the heart of the so-called "stonks" retail trading mania earlier this year, have risen by a third in the last one week, while shares in cinema operator AMC are up 39%. Ortex said short interest in AMC is currently estimated to be 18.3% of freefloat and in GME it is estimated at 21.8% of freefloat.

  • Inside Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s sprawling sustainable LA farmhouse

    The celebrity couple opened up their home for an Architectural Digest photoshoot

  • Taxes 2021: Here's how to get a filing extension

    If you can’t file your taxes by May 17, you can request an extension until October 15 for any reason.