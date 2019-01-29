U.S. Markets close in 2 hrs 1 min

Bitcoin Stands Still Around $3,400 as Most Top Cryptos Report Moderate Gains

Cointelegraph By Adrian Zmudzinski

Tuesday, Jan. 29 — most of the top 20 cryptocurrencies are reporting moderate gains on the day at press time. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading just over $3,400 again, according to Coin360 data.

Market visualization from Coin360

At press time, Bitcoin is down just a fraction of a percent on the day, trading at around $3,450, according to CoinMarketCap. Looking at its weekly chart, the current price is lower than $3,655, the price at which Bitcoin started the week, trading sideways until yesterday, Jan. 28.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple (XRP) has gained about half a percent in the 24 hours to press time and is currently trading at around $0.29. On its weekly chart, the current price is lower than $0.32, the price at which XRP started the week, before also dropping on Jan. 28.

Ripple 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Second-largest altcoin Ethereum (ETH) has also seen its value increase by little over 1.7 percent over the last 24 hours. At press time, ETH is trading around $106, having started the 24-hour period about 2 dollars lower. On the weekly chart, Ethereum’s current value has dropped from $119, the price at which the coin started the week.

Ethereum 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, the ones experiencing the most notable growth are Tron (TRX) — which is up more than 4 percent — Iota (MIOTA), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Eos (EOS), all of which are up 2-3 percent.

20th largest crypto Waves (WAVES) is up the most, seeing 7.4 percent growth on the day, trading at $2.93 to press time.

The combined market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies — currently equivalent to about $113.2 billion — is lower than $120.1 billion, the value it reported for most of last week.

Total crypto market cap 7-day chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

As Cointelegraph recently reported, South Korea's central bank, the Bank of Korea (BOK), says it won’t be issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the near term.

Also a recent report revealed that two probably still active hacker groups have reportedly stolen $1 billion in cryptocurrency.

