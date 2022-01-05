U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Bitcoin Steady Near $45K Support; Resistance at $53K

Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
Bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady around $45,000 – a key support level, near the bottom of a month-long price range. Buyers will need to clear $47,000 to yield a short-term upside target toward $53,000 this week.

If support does not hold, a pullback will likely stabilize around $42,000, which is near the Dec. 5 crash low.

For now, the relative strength index (RSI) on the daily chart remains in an oversold range, which typically precedes a short-term price bounce.

Still, the recent decline in upside momentum is a concern. There is strong resistance ahead, which could limit price gains this month.

