Bitcoin Swings on X Posts; Asia Stocks Look Mixed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised for a mixed open after US benchmarks struggled following Monday’s tech-led rally, while Bitcoin whipsawed following confusion sparked by posts on social media platform X.

Equities opened lower in Australia, while futures pointed to declines in Hong Kong and gains in Japan. Those for the US were little changed. Commodity and financial shares led declines in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, while Treasury 10-year yields held above 4%.

Bitcoin plunged after the US Securities and Exchange Commission said it hadn’t yet granted approval of spot-Bitcoin exchange traded funds, and that a conflicting post minutes earlier on the regulator’s official X account was untrue. The cryptocurrency soon pared the losses.

US benchmark oil rose 2.1% after plummeting 4.1% on Monday, with its prompt spread — a critical barometer for supply and demand — briefly flipping to a bullish structure known as backwardation for the first time since November. The dollar strengthened for the first time in three days, posting gains versus all G-10 peers apart from the Norwegian krone.

A growing mismatch between aggressive pricing for US interest rate cuts and resilient economic fundamentals reducing the need for such easing risks creating a “reverse Goldilocks” scenario for global markets, according to Max Kettner at HSBC Holdings Plc. He sees the Fed starting its easing cycle in June, later than market pricing indicating May or even March.

“Markets are starting to come to the expectation that rate cuts in the US may be some way off,” said Susan Kilsby, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Wellington. “Guidance from members of the Federal Reserve Monetary Committee tend to favor cuts in the second half of the year.”

Corporate Highlights:

Juniper Networks Inc. jumped the most in nearly two decades on news that the company is in advanced talks to be sold to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Air-safety officials probing last week’s fuselage blowout on a Boeing Co. 737 aircraft have turned their attention to four bolts they’ve been unable to locate and said they may widen their investigation beyond the Max 9 variant after multiple airlines found loose parts.

Match Group Inc., the owner of Tinder and other dating platforms, rose after a Wall Street Journal report said that Elliott Investment Management has built a stake of about $1 billion in the company.

Spanish blood plasma firm Grifols SA tumbled after short seller Gotham City Research LLC published a report criticizing its financial reporting.

Microsoft Corp.’s $13 billion investment into OpenAI Inc. risks a full-blown investigation by European Union deals watchdogs, after a mutiny at the ChatGPT creator laid bare deep ties between the two companies.

Netflix Inc. was cut to neutral at Citigroup Inc., which cited “lofty” expectations and a series of upcoming risks.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. was upgraded at Morgan Stanley, which sees a better demand outlook for the software firm’s services.

Key events this week:

US wholesale inventories, Wednesday

The World Economic Forum’s global risks report is released, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China CPI, PPI, trade, Friday

UK industrial production, Friday

US PPI, Friday

Some of the biggest US banks report fourth-quarter results, Friday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Friday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:18 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0932

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1846 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6684

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.4% to $46,049.01

Ether rose 0.8% to $2,335.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.01%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.09%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth and Matthew Burgess.

