U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.39
    -16.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,344.56
    -151.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,445.29
    -40.91 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.42
    +13.78 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.40
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5890
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,645.93
    -2,025.89 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.19
    -13.58 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Bitcoin Takes a Breather, Could Find Support at $50K-$52K

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Damanick Dantes
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are exiting positions as overbought signals appear on the charts. Resistance is seen at around $58,000-$60,000, the level that preceded a price drop in May. This time, however, pullbacks could be limited toward the $50,00-$52,000 support zone.

BTC was trading at around $55,600 at press time and is down 3% over the past 24 hours.

  • The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is declining from overbought levels last week, which suggests the current pullback could extend into Asian trading hours.

  • The RSI is also overbought on the daily chart similar to early September before a price correction occurred.

  • For now, immediate support is seen at the 50-period moving average on the four-hour chart, which is at $54,000. Short-term volatility could remain elevated as indicators show a stalemate between buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is on Fire Today

    The hydrogen fuel cell stock was trading up 4.7% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after jumping 5.9% earlier in the day. With today's gains, Plug Power shares hit their highest point in a month's time. All eyes are on Plug Power this week as it hosts its analyst day, called the Plug Symposium, on Oct. 14.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire James Dinan. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund, and go directly to read the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire James Dinan. James Dinan is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager. […]

  • AT&T's Charts Are Putting Off Bad Signals

    The decline in the share price of AT&T is attracting attention. One Real Money reader emailed me and his note read like he was on the edge of his chair. Another person, a long-time friend in the business and senior portfolio manager at a large institution, called me and wanted to know what my charts were telling me.

  • R.R. Donnelley Stock Jumps 38% on a Big Buyout Offer

    Shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE: RRD) popped this morning after the printing and marketing company received a buyout offer from its largest shareholder for a price that represents a whopping 52% jump from the stock's Monday's closing price. R.R. Donnelley shares were trading up 38% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT. In a regulatory filing dated Oct. 12, R.R. Donnelley revealed it has received a nonbinding offer from Chatham Asset Management to acquire the company at a price of $7.50 per share.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says ‘bitcoin is worthless’ amid crypto bull run

    “I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Monday, reiterating a past remark. “So, if they want to have access to buy yourself bitcoin, we can’t custody it, but we could give them legitimate, as clean as possible, access.” JPMorgan started giving its wealth-management clients access to crypto funds in July.

  • SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ): Investors should keep an eye on Institutional Ownership

    Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have gained as much as 20% in October following a series of analyst upgrades and recommendations. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck initiated coverage with a $25 price target, saying the company is “a powerful revenue growth story as it ramps share of the consumer financial services.” In September, Jeffries and Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with price targets of $25 and $28 respectively.

  • Airbnb has no ‘direct competition’: analyst

    Cowen Managing Director Kevin Kopelman&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to break down the unprecedented growth from Airbnb that has led to an upgrade by Cowen, the evidence that supports this upgrade, and the state of competition in the hospitality industry.

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • Plug Power stock jumps toward a 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). However, a...