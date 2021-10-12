Bitcoin Takes a Breather, Could Find Support at $50K-$52K

Bitcoin (BTC) buyers are exiting positions as overbought signals appear on the charts. Resistance is seen at around $58,000-$60,000, the level that preceded a price drop in May. This time, however, pullbacks could be limited toward the $50,00-$52,000 support zone.

BTC was trading at around $55,600 at press time and is down 3% over the past 24 hours.