Bitcoin Tops $71,000 for the First Time as Rally Builds Steam
(Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin topped $71,000 for the first time, advancing for a sixth straight day and taking this year’s rally to almost 70% on the back of massive inflows into US exchange-traded funds.
The original cryptocurrency jumped as much as 3.2% to $71,631.45 on Monday. Smaller tokens like Ether, Solana and Avalanche also advanced.
“This rally comes following a weak Asian trading session in which shorts tested the conviction of longs — it appears the longs have given a rather convincing positive answer,” said Richard Galvin, founder of Australia-based crypto-focused investment firm DACM.
Investors have poured a net almost $10 billion into a batch of new Bitcoin ETFs since they launched in the US two months ago, igniting a broad surge in crypto markets. Digital assets scored another win on Monday, as the London Stock Exchange confirmed it will accept applications for admitting Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded notes.
