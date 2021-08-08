Bitcoin Trader’s Quietly Using In-cloud Apps for Steady Profits!

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,127.96
    +1,240.97 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
  • Cryptocurrency Rules Are Snarling Up the Infrastructure Bill

    Lawmakers are trying to decide what entities would considered brokerages or exchanges, and would be subject to reporting requirements and taxation.

  • Ethereum's Update Sets The Stage For 99% Energy Usage Cut: Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) successfully implementing the controversial London hard fork this week reassures the blockchain's co-founder Vitalik Buterin that the network will easily transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) and cut most of its energy consumption. What Happened: During an interview with Bloomberg published on Thursday, Buterin said that the success in applying the London network upgrade is “proof that the Ethereum ecosystem is able to make significant changes," hinting at the network's upcom

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rallies Above $42K as Bull Market Continues

    Some analysts are optimistic about the broad crypto rally and see further upside, especially for ether.

  • BTC and ETH Soar as Total Crypto Market Cap Climbs to $1.8T

    It has been an eventful 24 hours for the crypto market, as front-runners bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) show significant growth. Increases that have brought an additional $140 billion to the market. These gains in turn propel crypto's total market capitalization to $1.8 trillion.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 8th, 2021

    Following Saturday’s breakout, a Bitcoin move back through to $45,000 levels would support another breakout, as the Bitcoin bulls eye a return to $50,000.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Hits Highs As Apple Leads 6 Stocks Near Buy Points; Tesla Cybertruck Delayed

    The market rally is at highs, but tricky to navigate. Apple and Square are in buy range. Tesla pushed Cybertruck production to 2022.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Beating Warren Buffett So Far This Year

    Warren Buffett should be a happy camper. While his beloved Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares delivered an anemic performance in 2020, the stock is up 23% year to date. There are quite a few stocks that are easily outgaining Berkshire and aren't among the conglomerate's holdings.

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Still Doesn't Touch its Cash Reserves to Reduce the Debt

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) looks to be gunning for new highs, as the company reported a Q2 earnings rise of 21%. The company keeps cash reserves at US$144b, although it carries US$113.1b of debt on its books. Today we will examine the balance sheet and offer a theory on why the company keeps raising cash and debt simultaneously.

  • 7 Materials Stocks Ready to Supply the Infrastructure Boom

    The U.S. is pulling out all the stops to modernize its infrastructure. While that word doesn’t inspire a lot of excitement for most investors, it’s a very enticing prospect on the whole. It means all of the things we rely on to conduct the fundamental business of living our lives will get an upgrade. The magnitude of this is hard to grasp. For example, the U.S. power grid is so old, Thomas Edison (or Nikola Tesla) would find it familiar. The U.S. interstate highway system was designed in the 195

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • How to Trade Nvidia Into Earnings

    Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares cooled just ahead of its long-awaited four-for-one stock split. But the decline didn’t last long. Once the price adjustment hit and NVDA stock suddenly became 75% cheaper, buyers returned. Since then, prices have been quietly climbing and are now within a pebble toss of the old peak. Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com But it’s not just Nvidia that’s been returning to its bullish ways; the entire semiconductor industry is waking up, fueled by a trio of better-than-ex

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • Third-Largest U.S. Pension Scooped Up EV Stocks, Covid-Vaccine Makers

    The New York State Common Retirement Fund bought EV stocks including Nikola, Lordstown, and NIO, and vaccine makers BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax in the second quarter.