Bitcoin trading sideways; NFT transactions soar; Nvidia leads Wall Street rally

Bitcoin edged higher on Tuesday morning in Asia but failed to breach the US$29,500 resistance level. Ether also edged up, while other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies traded flat to higher. Solana’s SOL led the winners. As risk sentiment improved in the wake of weak U.S. inflation data, last week saw an inflow for digital asset investment products after three consecutive weeks of outflows. Meanwhile, the Forkast 500 NFT index moved up after the NFT market logged the largest weekly total transactions since February 2022. U.S. stock futures traded mixed after Wall Street closed higher Monday on the back of a rally led by chipmaker Nvidia.

A blessing in disguise

Bitcoin edged up 0.35% in the last 24 hours to US$29,408.45 as of 07:30 a.m. in Hong Kong, and logged a weekly gain of 0.91%, according to CoinMarketCap data. The world’s leading cryptocurrency reached a high of US$29,660.25 early Tuesday morning.

Bitcoin’s price has remained largely within the $29,000 to $30,600 range for the past seven weeks, causing frustration among investors seeking higher rewards. However, low volatility could be a blessing in disguise, Nigel Green, founder and chief executive officer of financial management group deVere, said in an emailed statement.

“This newfound stability attracts institutional investors, who have been historically wary of entering the market due to its extreme price swings,” Green said.

“This stability is also a boon for businesses and consumers looking for a reliable store of value or medium of exchange,” he added.

Matteo Greco, research analyst at Canada-based digital asset investment firm Fineqia International, said in an emailed note that low volatility does not necessarily mean low investor interest in the coin.

Greco pointed to the Bitcoin long-term holder level — a metric that measures the percentage of Bitcoin holders who have held the coin for over 155 days —which reached its highest ever level over the first week of August.

Story continues

“The data shows how the vast majority of BTC holders did not execute trades in the last few months, as the low volumes and the almost inexistent volatility recorded in the last two months suggest,” said Greco.

“These numbers are also typical to be observed during the summer months, especially July and August, and do not reflect a decrease in investors’ interest towards the digital asset market,” he added.

Meanwhile, digital asset investment products saw an inflow of US$29 million in the week ending August 11. That followed three consecutive weeks of outflows totalling around US$144 million, according to a Monday report by European alternative asset manager CoinShares. Bitcoin saw an inflow of US$27 million — roughly 93% of the total inflows.

The inflows to digital asset investment products are “likely due to the recent U.S. inflation data, which was slightly below expectations, signifying that a September rate hike is less likely,” CoinShares wrote in the report.

Along with Bitcoin, Ether gained 0.22% to US$1,844.14 and added 1.05% for the past seven days. Other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies all traded higher with the exception of Dogecoin, which inched 0.06% lower to US$0.07477 but gained 2.05% for the week.

Solana’s SOL led the winners, rising 3.50% to US$25.17 for a 9.42% weekly gain.

Synesis One, an artificial intelligence (AI) data crowdsourcing platform based on the Solana blockchain, launched its new train-to-earn application “Workspace by Synesis” on Monday.

The app allows users to train AIs as data providers while earning cryptocurrencies as rewards. This process, Synesis One claims, will result in a “fully traceable and auditable” data supply chain.

We are proud to announce the launch of the Synesis One AI data crowdsourcing app on @solana Mainnet! 🎉🎉https://t.co/L4Bjq5upgT



More information in the 🧵below! pic.twitter.com/eyd4wtBHYD — Synesis One (@synesis_one) August 14, 2023

Outside the top 10 cryptos, HBAR, the utility token of distributed ledger technology platform Hedera Hashgraph, saw its price surge 13.59% in the past 24 hours to US$0.06666. That contributed to a weekly jump of 12.89%.

HBAR received a boost after Dropp, a Hedera-based micropayments application, was added to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s instant payments platform FedNow. The Fed-run service allows merchants to “accept small-value purchases digitally without paying large transaction fees” following its launch in July.

The total crypto market capitalization moved up 0.40% in the past 24 hours to US$1.17 trillion, while trading volume rose 47.95% to US$28.52 billion.