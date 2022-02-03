U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 245,000 American likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Bitcoin Turns Lower From Bearish Trendline; Support at $35.5K

Omkar Godbole
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTC-USD

Bitcoin failed to penetrate critical technical resistance earlier this week and is now staring at a support level of $35,500.

  • Prices dropped 4.6% on Wednesday after buyers failed to push through the trendline connecting highs reached in November and January.

  • The top cryptocurrency was changing hands near $36,400 at press time, representing a 1.3% drop on the day.

  • The reversal lower from the bearish trendline in the wake of below-50 or bearish readings on the daily and the 4-hour chart relative strength index indicate an end of the corrective bounce and resumption of the broader downtrend.

  • Support is seen at $35,500 – the horizontal line on the 4-hour chart – followed by next support level of $32,933, the low reached on Jan. 24.

  • A convincing UTC close above the 2.5-month downtrend line is needed to invalidate the immediate bearish bias.

